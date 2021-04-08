Modern condos in downtown Lynchburg fill niche

The rental market in the downtown district is quite strong, and few buildings have transitioned from rentals to condos. Riverviews was the first to convert but still, few offerings remain for homeownership in the heart of the city. Proffitt said on a recent March morning she already had fielded three inquiries about property for sale in the heart of the city.

Jason Cudd said the project began because he was interested in crafting something downtown and found the neighboring building on the corner of Commerce and 12th streets up for sale with open property adjacent. He purchased the tract with the intent of building something in that gap.

The first plan was a boutique hotel, but Cudd said the numbers just didn’t seem to work out. The plan changed to a condominium unit with a rooftop restaurant.

“Just crunching numbers and talking to people in the hotel industry, it just seemed to make more sense to build condos,” Cudd said. “We had some friends and people we knew that were look into purchase something down here, so we just created something that they liked.”

While the condos have a decidedly modern appeal, the exterior of the building gives nod to downtown’s classic look with its brick and glass façade. As the building rises, it looks more modern.