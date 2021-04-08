Modern condos in downtown Lynchburg fill niche

Construction is nearly complete on the seven-story building in downtown Lynchburg that straddles the space between Commerce Street and the Bluffwalk, a pedestrian walkway perched on the hillside above Jefferson Street.
For a couple years, downtown residents and visitors have watched the mass of steel, concrete and brick rise next to El Jefe Taqueria Garaje.
Now the building — consisting of 19 condominiums, a rooftop bar and grill and the Italian kitchen Fratelli — is just a week or two from completion and every unit in it has sold.
The building, a project developed by brothers Jason and Gordon Cudd, fills a needed niche in the downtown housing market, said Realtor Terri Proffitt.
“We had a pretty good list that we developed over the years of people who wanted to be able to actually have ownership in downtown and not have to just rent,” she said. “We had people that were waiting on the day it broke ground.”
Proffitt said many buyers are interested in living in downtown because of its amenities — there’s the Blackwater Creek trail for walking and bicycling, ample restaurant options for dining, and places to work and shop. But many people don’t want to rent.
“There are very limited options downtown to be able to purchase a home,” Proffitt said. “Early on, that was because many of the historic buildings went through their redevelopment process and used historic tax credits. So they needed to retain ownership at the development level for at least five years.”
The rental market in the downtown district is quite strong, and few buildings have transitioned from rentals to condos. Riverviews was the first to convert but still, few offerings remain for homeownership in the heart of the city. Proffitt said on a recent March morning she already had fielded three inquiries about property for sale in the heart of the city.
Jason Cudd said the project began because he was interested in crafting something downtown and found the neighboring building on the corner of Commerce and 12th streets up for sale with open property adjacent. He purchased the tract with the intent of building something in that gap.
The first plan was a boutique hotel, but Cudd said the numbers just didn’t seem to work out. The plan changed to a condominium unit with a rooftop restaurant.
“Just crunching numbers and talking to people in the hotel industry, it just seemed to make more sense to build condos,” Cudd said. “We had some friends and people we knew that were look into purchase something down here, so we just created something that they liked.”
While the condos have a decidedly modern appeal, the exterior of the building gives nod to downtown’s classic look with its brick and glass façade. As the building rises, it looks more modern.
“We tried to blend it in with what’s already going on downtown,” Cudd said. “… It kind of fits in but there’s still a modern feel when you look at it.”
The building is manufactured from concrete and steel, which helps to reduce noise between units.
“People who go from single-family homes, and then they move into a multi-family building, one of the issues that pops up is noise control,” Proffitt said. “It’s a very quiet building. There are a few other concrete structures downtown, and they make for a much quieter living space.”
Cudd said this is his largest scale project to date and the first he’s done in concrete and steel construction.
“I don’t deal with erecting steel buildings in my day-to-day, so it was a little bit of a learning curve there,” he said. “But it was a fun learning curve. … I love the end result. It’s something I’ll be proud of forever. I don’t think it could have turned out any prettier.”
Cudd’s crews are putting the finishing touches on two units on the first floor, as well as the owners’ rooftop and the rooftop restaurant.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom condos ranged in price from $200,000 to $540,000. Features include balconies, huge double-glass doors for indoor-outdoor living and ceilings of 10 feet or more. The units range in size from about 650 to 2,000 square feet.
The units went on sale the day the project broke ground and the last unit sold a few months ago.
The units all feature an open kitchen and living room plan, with islands providing a little separation from the large living room expanse.
The living rooms feature a gas fireplace set into a tiled wall where one can mount a television above the space. Each owner picked their own appointments for their condo, from the color of tile, to the style of light fixtures and the stone of the kitchen countertops.
“Everybody’s unit was customized and every one of them is different,” Cudd said.
Each unit has a balcony, spanning 27 feet long and six feet wide. Cudd said there’s plenty of room for outdoor furniture to create a comfortable spot to take in the view. Owners can sit on their balcony and listen to concerts at Riverfront Park without ever having to leave home.
From the building’s strategic vantage point, one can see Riverfront Park and the James River to one side and the cityscape as it climbs the Hill City’s famous hills.
The owners’ rooftop lounge still is being crafted, as well as the open-to-the-public rooftop bar and grill. The owners have their own elevator, separate from the one that serves the restaurant.
The owners’ space will feature a pergola, grills and patio furniture for residents to enjoy the view of the city as it spills out below. In a post-COVID-19 world, the owners’ rooftop will be a place for the community inside the building to come together.
“I love downtown Lynchburg and I just felt like with that view, it would have been crazy not to put a rooftop restaurant here,” Cudd said. “I don’t know that there’s anything that compares to that anywhere in Virginia as far as view.”
Easy access to the rooftop restaurant, along with Fratelli’s on the first floor of the Bluffwalk side, are amenities for the residents who chose to buy in the building. Owners have convenient access to good food without even really having to leave the building, Proffitt said.
“People are going to be pretty excited about that rooftop restaurant,” Cudd said.
The housing market is quite strong in downtown because the city itself is strong, he added.
“It’s a beautiful downtown and the city has put some work in with this upper Bluffwalk and lower Bluffwalk and the park,” Cudd said.
“Some of these buildings have been renovated and revitalized. It’s really just become a great place to live. You can live down here and you don’t have any maintenance. You can walk to a million places to eat and grab a drink.”
PHOTOS: Modern condos in downtown Lynchburg fill niche
Construction is nearly complete on the seven-story building that straddled the space between Commerce Street and the Bluffwalk in downtown Lynchburg.