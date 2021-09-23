Mods versus rockers rally to serve as a fundraiser for Riverviews Artspace

Riverviews Artspace in downtown Lynchburg will bring a social contention-turned-celebration tradition to Lynchburg as a fundraiser this weekend.
More than 70 riders of Vespas and other scooters, plus a minority of motorcyclists, are registered for the area’s first mods versus rockers rally by the beginning of this week, coming from as far away as New Jersey and South Carolina. The event is open to the public for a $25 registration fee to ride.
With the subculture's popularity primarily rising to popularity in the 1960s in the United Kingdom, mods and rockers traditionally were identified by the type of vehicle they preferred to ride — mods ride Vespas and other scooters, while rockers ride motorcycles — and their fashion and music choices, Soerensen explained in a news release from Riverviews Artspace.
Rockers' trademark fashion included leather jackets, greasy hair, and jeans. They also were associated with a love of 1950s rock and roll.
Mods typically wore nice suits and parkas, keeping clean of grease and oil as much as possible. This group tended toward modern music of the 1960s, including soul and beat music.
Social tensions existed between individuals in these two camps, Soerensen said. The conflict between the groups peaked with an infamous brawl in Brighton, a British seaside town, in 1964 over a holiday weekend of May 18 and 19. A couple other seaside towns also saw upheaval between the two tribes that weekend, as reported on by local newspapers at the time. It seems unclear which group came out on top, if either.
Soerensen herself is a lifelong, loyal mod, she said.
Growing up in Germany, Soerensen’s homeland, teens were not allowed to get a driver’s license until age 18, but they could legally operate scooters by age 15. Vespas and other scooters are quite common in Germany, Soerensen said, and she got an early start as a mod for practical reasons.
“They’re not as unique as they are here. They’re a very common form of transportation,” she said. “It was your first step to freedom before you could drive a car.”
Three or four years ago, after living in Lynchburg for years, Soerensen decided to purchase a Vespa. A genuine, original Italian Vespa, she added — it had to be the real deal. The scooter is economical and easy to park, she said.
Soerensen then joined the Vespa Club of Lynchburg and participates in the club’s monthly rides. Club members were excited and supportive of the rally idea, she added.
“The mods and the rockers, it’s a little bit of an unknown culture here,” she said. “People, when they see people on scooters and motorcycles, they may think, ‘Oh, these hooligans.’ But in reality, it’s further away from it than you can think of. These are partially the most fun and generous people, and inclusive people, that you can meet.”
With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the organization is facing the decision to cancel its usual annual fundraiser, Makers Brunch, which invites local artisan vendors to sell and demonstrate the creation of their art, and incorporates local small businesses in the activities and promotes local tourism. The mods versus rockers rally is not only a draw due to its uniqueness, Soerensen said, but it works well during a pandemic, being outdoors. The rally may be the only fundraiser Riverviews Artspace can have this year.
“It’s such a volatile situation right now, and it demands such a flexibility,” Soerensen said of fundraising. “It is challenging, requiring to maintain that flexibility, to be creative and find other resources of revenue.”
Today, rallies and events for mods and rockers occur around the world, but instead of fighting, riders celebrate together with nonviolent, mock rivalries and good-natured smack-talk.
The tradition of these rallies began around the year 2000 in the United Kingdom, Soerensen said, and has since spread to the United States in cities such as Dallas, Austin, and Chicago. Now, Soerensen hopes to create an annual rally in Lynchburg.
“Hopefully it will be an annual event regardless of the pandemic, just because it’s so much fun and something new to bring to town,” Soerensen said.
Pamela Wineguard, an artist and a board member with Riverviews Artspace, is a “mod” herself, and part of the local Vespa club. She and the rest of the organization’s board fully supported the fundraiser.
“It’s nice to do something different, and bring a different flavor to fundraising,” Wineguard said. “You’ve got a bunch of people who are representing a diverse section of our community. You’ve got motorcyclists, and different kinds of scooter groups of people coming in, and sort of just making it a community event, bringing all those people together. Our thought process behind it is, what can we do [that’s] something interesting, fun, and unique that sort of coincides with our overall mission?”
Patrick Hubble, creator of the Vespa Club of Lynchburg, has been part of the mod culture since the 1980s. His scooter of choice is a Lambretta. While he describes Lambretta versus Vespa as the "Chevy versus Ford" amongst mods, Hubble was glad to hear a mods versus rockers rally was coming to Lynchburg.
"It’s a good excuse to have some fun, yet do something good for your fellow man at the same time," he said. "There was a mod revival in the 80's in the United States, and I was part of that, and I never shook it off. It wasn’t a phase for me."
Hubble, who has travelled to attend other rallies in different cities, said the rallies frequently serve as fundraisers for charities.
The $25 registration fee for the Riverviews Artspace event includes a rally T-shirt, a patch, a few miscellaneous items, and three raffle tickets. Raffle prizes include a 2002 Chetak 150 scooter, a Virginia Beach vacation package, and moto-gear.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Depot Grille in downtown Lynchburg.
At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, breakfast will be held as participants meet up for rides through the surrounding countryside.
Mods will meet at Market at Main at 904 Main Street. Rockers will meet at The World-Famous Stadium Inn at 3007 Fort Avenue.
At 1 p.m., riders of both groups will meet at Three Roads Brewery, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Games of skill for motorcycles and scooters will be held, in addition to vendors, socializing, and raffle ticket sales.
At 5 p.m., a short parade of mods and rockers both will go through downtown and end back at Three Roads Brewery for live music, food and drinks, and raffle drawings.
Riders can register and learn more at: riverviews.net/eventscalendar/mods-vs-rockers-2021. Day-of registration is available.
Soerensen said mods currently outnumber rockers in terms of registration and encouraged any loyal motorcyclists to join the event.
“That friendly rivalry will benefit a nonprofit,” Soerensen said.