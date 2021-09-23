Mods versus rockers rally to serve as a fundraiser for Riverviews Artspace

Soerensen herself is a lifelong, loyal mod, she said.

Growing up in Germany, Soerensen’s homeland, teens were not allowed to get a driver’s license until age 18, but they could legally operate scooters by age 15. Vespas and other scooters are quite common in Germany, Soerensen said, and she got an early start as a mod for practical reasons.

“They’re not as unique as they are here. They’re a very common form of transportation,” she said. “It was your first step to freedom before you could drive a car.”

Three or four years ago, after living in Lynchburg for years, Soerensen decided to purchase a Vespa. A genuine, original Italian Vespa, she added — it had to be the real deal. The scooter is economical and easy to park, she said.

Soerensen then joined the Vespa Club of Lynchburg and participates in the club’s monthly rides. Club members were excited and supportive of the rally idea, she added.

“The mods and the rockers, it’s a little bit of an unknown culture here,” she said. “People, when they see people on scooters and motorcycles, they may think, ‘Oh, these hooligans.’ But in reality, it’s further away from it than you can think of. These are partially the most fun and generous people, and inclusive people, that you can meet.”