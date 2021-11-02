 Skip to main content
Moneta man killed in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County
breaking

Moneta man killed in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

A Moneta man died after the vehicle he was driving ran off the road Monday afternoon and struck a tree, police said.

Dean Jayhue Davis, 58, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Virginia 24 when it ran off the right side of the road about a mile east of Spradlin Road at 4:51 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The vehicle struck a tree, the release states, and although Davis was wearing a seatbelt and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, he later died there from his injuries.

Police still are investigating the crash.

