Monroe man sentenced on child porn charges

AMHERST — A Monroe man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for a list of child pornography and related charges.
Joel Michael Wooldridge, 42, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of soliciting a child using a computer.
He had viewed a substantial amount of “troubling” images containing child porn, many of them with a voyeuristic element involved, Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said at Wooldridge’s sentencing hearing in Amherst Circuit Court.
A sex offender evaluation found Wooldridge to be at above average risk for committing more sex crimes in the future, Carver said. In interviews, Wooldridge didn’t take full responsibility for his actions and minimized his online sexual behavior toward minors.
Carver also pointed out Wooldridge was convicted in 2009 of burglary and indecent exposure in Lynchburg, other sexual offenses for which he was sentenced to four years in prison but served less time for good behavior while in jail.
Wooldridge has been in the Amherst County Adult Detention Center since his arrest in April 2020 on his charges, which date back to 2017, court records show. His attorney, Jordan Davies, said he’s been well-behaved in jail and agreed with most of the points made in Wooldridge’s psychosexual evaluation, which was reviewed privately in judges’ chambers.
Speaking to Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett, Wooldridge said he’d been in a sex offender program before that wasn’t effective and insisted he needed a more intensive program with counseling and treatment — something that can only be done once he’s out of incarceration.
“I know I need help,” he said, adding he’ll have more to deal with in registering as a sex offender.
Davies asked for his client to serve between seven and nine years in prison, while Carver asked for 10 years and strict probation requirements once Wooldridge is released.
Garrett said he found the facts of the case to be “troubling” and said the community needs to be protected before ordering Wooldridge to serve a nine-year sentence.
After serving his time, Wooldridge will need to register as a sex offender, will be barred from alcohol and drugs, will be barred from internet access, won’t be allowed to live with minors and won’t be able to have contact with children except with supervision from another adult who’s aware of his record.