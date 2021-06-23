Monroe man sentenced on child porn charges

Speaking to Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett, Wooldridge said he’d been in a sex offender program before that wasn’t effective and insisted he needed a more intensive program with counseling and treatment — something that can only be done once he’s out of incarceration.

“I know I need help,” he said, adding he’ll have more to deal with in registering as a sex offender.

Davies asked for his client to serve between seven and nine years in prison, while Carver asked for 10 years and strict probation requirements once Wooldridge is released.

Garrett said he found the facts of the case to be “troubling” and said the community needs to be protected before ordering Wooldridge to serve a nine-year sentence.

After serving his time, Wooldridge will need to register as a sex offender, will be barred from alcohol and drugs, will be barred from internet access, won’t be allowed to live with minors and won’t be able to have contact with children except with supervision from another adult who’s aware of his record.

