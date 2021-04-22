Monthlong themed photo challenge highlights Bedford area

Bedford is in the camera frame for the month of April with the first-ever “Picture Bedford” photo challenge, a partnership between the area's chamber of commerce and its tourism organization, Destination Bedford.
The photo challenge, which began April 5 and continues until April 30, features a new photo theme daily. Everyone — Bedford-area residents, visitors, businesses and more — is invited to snap a photo, or several, in line with the theme of the day and share the picture on Instagram or Facebook with the challenge’s hashtags: #PictureBedfordVA2021, #DestinationBedfordVA and a hashtag followed by the named theme of the day. Random prize pack drawings are added throughout the month as extra incentive for participation.
From cherry blossoms and self-portraits, to historic themes and local businesses, to nature themes such as Bedford’s iconic Peaks of Otter and Smith Mountain Lake, the photo challenge serves to show off what the Bedford area has to offer, promote and celebrate the area, encourage community engagement and spotlight local businesses, challenge organizers said.
The idea was inspired by a similar challenge an Illinois chamber of commerce shared in a group that networks local chambers of commerce around the nation, said Wende Gaylor, president and CEO of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, which is part of this larger network.
“It really was so timely,” Gaylor said of the initiative.
In a picturesque place like Bedford boasting beautiful nature and rich history, she said, a photo challenge lent itself well to residents and visitors alike while simultaneously providing a great way to promote the area and local businesses.
The activity also offered individuals ways to get outside their homes and enjoy themselves in a safe manner in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, which forced many to spend more time indoors and be more isolated.
“People have been so cooped up, and I feel like this was a way to get them outdoors,” Gaylor said. “I realized outdoors is the way to go right now. I think it helps everybody mentally, and it helps them physically to get out of the house, get out of the office, go take a picture on your lunch break, and just enjoy all that we have to offer here in Bedford. We have a lot. And it’s beautiful and you want to take it in and stop and go smell the roses. Get out of the cave.”
Nicole Johnson, executive director of Destination Bedford, agreed. She added the challenge not only promotes the area and gets others out and about, but encourages locals to discover the many activities and places they have access to in their own area that perhaps they didn't know about or took for granted.
“That was one of the big things that we had to focus on when COVID hit and everything shut down, is, ‘be a tourist in your own backyard.’ We have so much right here,” Johnson said.
Destination Bedford, the tourism office operating out of the Bedford Welcome Center, did a smaller-scale, similar initiative with photography in Bedford a couple years ago, Johnson said, but a monthlong photo challenge is new — and something that hopefully will become a tradition, she and Gaylor said.
There were theme ideas pitched that could outlast the month, Johnson said, but the organizations narrowed the list down to fit within the month of April.
“There were a lot more themes I would have liked to have done, but we just tried to narrow it down to make it easy for people to follow along,” Johnson said.
Sara Robertson, a Realtor with Blickenstaff & Company and a Bedford native, has actively participated in the photo challenge, loving the opportunity to showcase the area she lives and works in. Robertson heard about the initiative through the Bedford Welcome Center, where she has volunteered.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said of the challenge.
As a Realtor, Robertson said she has several clients relocating to the area, and the photo challenge can help introduce newcomers to all the area has to offer. With Bedford County being quite sprawling, Robertson said the daily themes are inclusive of every corner of the county.
“I love that they have a theme for each day, and people's interpretation of that theme,” Robertson added, talking about other participants’ photos she has seen. “What that theme means to them has been kind of fun to see.”
Food themes have been Robertson’s personal favorite, she said.
“We’ve got some really great locally owned restaurants, and I love to get out to visit those and support local, and I love food, so there you go,” she said.
Chris Morris, a long-time photographer who has made a part-time professional business of the art, has participated in the challenge also.
“I love to share the beauty and history that can be found throughout Bedford County as well as help support our small businesses. While some of the themes have been straightforward, others like fun or community are more abstract and I have enjoyed putting my own spin on those ideas,” Morris said in an email. “As a photographer I think a themed challenge is an excellent idea. For me it helps keep me on my toes creatively, whether finding past images to fit a theme or go out and shoot new images.”
Morris’ favorite theme so far has been “community,” he said. He recalled capturing a moment at the Bedford Christmas parade in 2019 where a man’s Jeep broke down and parade watchers rallied to help him push the vehicle up the hill on Main Street. To Morris, that act epitomized what small town community is all about.
Although participation varies from day to day, Johnson said she usually sees about 20 challenge photos posted on social media daily. Participation has grown since the first day of the challenge, she added.
The challenge is open to any and all skill levels of photography. All photos must be taken in Bedford to qualify. Participants should follow the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and Destination Bedford on Facebook and Instagram, and be sure to include the challenge hashtags in their posts.
Included in prize packs from the Bedford Chamber and Destination Bedford are a print of an 1855 painting of the historic Town of Liberty — now the Town of Bedford — with the Peaks of Otter in the background, plus other items such as water bottles or gift cards to local restaurants from the chamber and the Bedford Welcome Center.
Participants who post at least 10 photos with different themes by the end of April will be entered into a final prize drawing for a gift basket. The winner of the final prize will be notified and announced on Facebook on May 8.
For more information, visit the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce or Destination Bedford’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.