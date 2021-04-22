Monthlong themed photo challenge highlights Bedford area

“It really was so timely,” Gaylor said of the initiative.

In a picturesque place like Bedford boasting beautiful nature and rich history, she said, a photo challenge lent itself well to residents and visitors alike while simultaneously providing a great way to promote the area and local businesses.

The activity also offered individuals ways to get outside their homes and enjoy themselves in a safe manner in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, which forced many to spend more time indoors and be more isolated.

“People have been so cooped up, and I feel like this was a way to get them outdoors,” Gaylor said. “I realized outdoors is the way to go right now. I think it helps everybody mentally, and it helps them physically to get out of the house, get out of the office, go take a picture on your lunch break, and just enjoy all that we have to offer here in Bedford. We have a lot. And it’s beautiful and you want to take it in and stop and go smell the roses. Get out of the cave.”

Nicole Johnson, executive director of Destination Bedford, agreed. She added the challenge not only promotes the area and gets others out and about, but encourages locals to discover the many activities and places they have access to in their own area that perhaps they didn't know about or took for granted.