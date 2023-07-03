In a display of community spirit, Moore & Giles, a leather goods company, closed its doors for a day and sent 90 of its 115 employees to volunteer at Park View Community Mission on Thursday.

The inaugural Community Give Back Day brought the company’s workforce together for a collective effort to make a positive impact on the community. Led by Sackett Wood, CEO of Moore & Giles, the initiative showcased the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and fostering a sense of unity among its employees.

“We try and be a community-minded company and participate in different things in different places, but we have never found an opportunity where we could all, as a company, come together and work together,” Wood said.

The idea for the Community Give Back Day was born from a desire to find an opportunity where the entire company could work together and make a substantial difference in just one day. Tray Petty, president of Moore & Giles, and Beverly McAuley, senior director of Sustainability & Education at Moore & Giles, proposed the concept earlier in the year and their colleagues unanimously embraced the idea, Wood said.

Todd Blake, executive director at Park View, said summertime is harder to get volunteers because they use so many college students from area universities so simply getting people to participate during this time is helpful.

“For Moore & Giles to set aside profit and production to spend an entire day serving our neighbors is incredible. It takes over 2,000 volunteer hours per month to serve as many people as we do, and it can be really difficult to fill all of those hours in the summer. That they’re partnering with us to fill those hours and to help us complete a lot projects that we just haven’t been able to get to, today is a real gift to Park View and the neighbors we serve. I have loved getting to know them as we prepared for today, and they’re setting a high bar when it comes to serving the community.”

Moore & Giles employees spent the day filling typical volunteer spots completing a lot of projects to make Park View’s spaces more welcoming and safer for the community.

Park View, founded on acts of kindness and sharing meals with neighbors, provided the ideal setting for Moore & Giles employees to channel their energy and make a significant impact. Divided into teams, the volunteers took on various tasks throughout the day. From cleaning the carpets in the church to serving and rearranging the grocery store shelves, the teams worked tirelessly to improve the facilities, Wood said. Additionally, several teams dedicated their efforts to landscaping, enhancing outdoor spaces.

“Todd and the staff have been great so I think it’s something that we will figure out how we do something like this and continue to do things like this going forward,” he said.

The decision to take a day off from work for the Community Give Back Day was an easy one for Moore & Giles. Recognizing the significance of dedicating time to serve the community, the company prioritized the opportunity to make a meaningful difference. With the majority of their 115 employees participating, the event fostered a sense of unity, allowing colleagues who work together daily to come together for a shared purpose.

“We can certainly take a day away from our business to do something for the community,” Wood said. “It’s one day and it’s an easy thing to do and it’s good for our company. It’s good for us to be together like this. We work together every day but we don’t always get the chance to spend time with each other. It’s great camaraderie.”