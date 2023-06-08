Faced with a multi-million-dollar gap between their proposed budget and what’s been allocated by Lynchburg City Council, the Lynchburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to use one-time coronavirus dollars to close the gap, allowing more time to make decisions in light of the soon-expected facilities master plan, which will determine the future of school buildings and programming for the division.

School board member Atul Gupta categorized the move as a “temporary infusion of cash” for the division, which will help close the roughly $4 million gap, according to Superintendent Crystal Edwards. However, the exact number is unclear until further clarity is provided on the state’s contribution to the school division. Currently, the school division is working its proposals under the governor’s budget scenario, Edwards said.

Under the governor’s budget and the current $39.4 million local contribution from city council, Lynchburg City Schools would have a total budget of $109.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

Chief Financial Officer Karen Capozzi said the division already has used CARES Act funding in its budget to the tune of roughly $4.7 million, and that this $4 million will be “in addition to that.”

Recognizing the division has some “tough decisions to make right now,” Edwards said Tuesday night that “what was given to us is not enough to maintain it the way we have it right now this year.”

In addition to using one-time money to address its budget gap, the school division is expected to return to city council to ask for slight changes in three of the categorical funding buckets that the governing body approved funding for during its May 9 and 23 meetings.

According to school board documents, LCS is hoping to move a little more than $705,000 from the administration category to the instruction category, as well as a little more than $629,000 from the technology category to instruction.

Some of the administration-to-instruction changes are related to moving about 18 “school-based” administration positions into the instruction category, all of which are various attendance clerk positions, Edwards said. The technology-to-instruction change is related to adjustments for employee benefits, Edwards said.

In total, Edwards added that the instruction category was “short” because she “wasn’t sure” if council accounted for “all of the positions” that are in instruction, such as instructional assistants, substitute teachers, stipends for teachers taking on extra classes and possibly school councilors.

Ultimately, Edwards said she is not asking council for more money, rather to just “move money around.”

However, with categorical funding and a reduced local contribution from city council this year, the superintendent said she’s going to be “working with it” in regards to whatever the governing body decides for local funding in the coming years, even if it’s further cuts.

“I don’t control the revenue, I don’t control any of that,” Edwards said. “But we are less than level funding [locally] when the state saw fit to give us $4 million more.”

School Board Chair James Coleman, “troubled” by the categorical funding method, said the school division has “sharpened our pencils” to get to this point.

“It almost looks like a takeover,” Coleman said in regard to council’s categorical funding. “I don’t support that at all.”

The need to backfill the budget with $4 million in CARES funding comes from two budget proposals that school board members largely agreed are off the table: Removing the superintendent’s 15/47 salary plan and closing any schools prior to the release of the school division’s facilities master plan.

During last month’s school board work session, board member Martin Day teased the idea of closing two schools to help close the budget gap, which would have accounted for roughly $4.8 million in savings in the budget, seemingly addressing the budget gap. While the closure of two schools wasn’t met with support, Day continued to harp on the fact the board is “going to have to close some schools” eventually.

“Nobody likes that, but it would resolve it. We don’t know what’s going to come out of the facilities study. It could recommend that, we don’t know yet. But I’m just saying there’s an option here that takes a lot of the pressure off,” Day said.

Gupta responded by saying the board shouldn’t “jump the gun” right now.

“That would be the ultimate nuclear option,” he added.

School closures could very well be a possibility in the upcoming final school’s facilities master plan, which Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Planning and Operations Reid Wodicka said is expected to come in August.

With the decision coming soon, several school board members positioned the move to support the budget with coronavirus money as a short-term plan to allow them to make the decision later.

“It does get us a little bit more runway to perhaps make some very difficult decisions,” board member Randall Trost said. “It buys us some time because I want to make the right decision from the facilities study. I don’t want to rush it.”

The facilities study, years in the works, will determine the future of school buildings, attendance zones and academic programming for the division. Initial reports showed the division is faced with too many school buildings and declining enrollment.

“But unfortunately,” Trost continued, “with the cards we’ve been dealt by city council, I think our back is up against the wall. ... So as much as I hate to have to rely upon that CARES money — because I really think it is kicking that can down the road and getting further into debt — I think we may have to use it to buy some time to make the difficult decisions that we’re probably going to have to end up making ultimately just because of budget constraints.”

The board members repeatedly stressed before the vote that this move was only a temporary, one-year decision in order to allow them the opportunity to see the results of the report before making major changes, such as school closures.

“Closing of schools is not a reasonable option at this point,” Brennan said. “I think using the CARES funding, that’s our only option as a reasonable thing to do.”

The school board must approve a fiscal year 2023-24 budget prior to the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The board’s next meeting is set for 5 p.m. on June 20 in the school administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.