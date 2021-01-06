More than 100 Lynchburg-area residents head to D.C. to protest certification of Biden's win

Ann Parker, another of the organizers in Lynchburg, helped to shepherd people onto the buses and said she was excited to be a part of something "a little bit bigger."

Until this election, she said, she had always trusted politicians to do the right thing, but this year, there was reason to begin to doubt them.

She hopes for more voter transparency and said she wants to ensure greater election integrity.

"Today isn’t the last day; today is going to be the first day. We encourage everyone to get involved," she said.

For some, this past year was the first time they had been spurred to take to the streets and protest. Levi West said this was a cause that made him "get up and go do something."

"I love freedom and I want to be an American," West said. "If there is fraudulent voting going on, then that wouldn’t be freedom.”

Albert Wilson, donning a Trump 2020 hat and face mask, echoed this call to "patriotism."

Some of those waiting by the open bus doors were there to offer rides to any overflow passengers. Of those packed on the bus, Wilson was one of the few wearing a mask, though he removed it for a quick smoke break in the lot before departure.

Without Trump, Wilson said the country would "deteriorate," and it was the younger generation that would suffer.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.