More than 2,000 customers across the city of Lynchburg and counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties are without power Saturday as heavy winds have caused tree-related damage to Appalachian Power Company's service area.

Storm damage so far has left more than 83,000 customers without electric service, according to a 6:30 p.m. news release from APCo. More than 49,000 of those customers are in West Virginia, 31,400 are in Virginia and 2,600 are in Tennessee.

Outages began to rise Saturday afternoon and will likely continue to build through the night until damaging winds subside, the APCo news release said. Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are creating unsafe conditions for workers aloft in buckets, slowing restoration efforts in many areas, the release said.

"Appalachian Power planned for significant outages from this storm, and has more than 1,600 workers dedicated to restoring electric service," APCo said in the release. "This includes more than 900 line workers, 120 damage assessors and 450 tree removal workers."

More than 100 additional call center employees are working to take customer calls about outages. Appalachian Power’s storm response team is assessing damage and making repairs on large known outages where it is safe to do so. In advance of the storm the company secured more than 200 line workers from outside the company’s service area that are traveling from other states to assist.

APCo customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click "View Outage Map."