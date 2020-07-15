More than $300,000 in grant money to further local efforts to reduce Lynchburg poverty rate

At its Tuesday night meeting, Lynchburg City Council approved the appropriation of more than $300,000 in grant money to further local efforts to reduce the poverty rate and help residents find and keep jobs.
Assistant City Manager John Hughes said this was a renewal of two grants awarded through the Virginia Department of Social Services' Employment Advancement for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Participants Community Wealth Building (CWB) Grant. This is the third year the city has received the Community Wealth Building Grant through TANF.
According to the U.S. Census American Community Survey five-year estimates, Lynchburg's poverty rate sits at about 22.3%, nearly 7 percentage points higher than other Virginia cities.
A $119,825 grant, including $12,425 from the city, supports the Home Essentials program — which teaches basic skills and includes courses on topics such as hospitality and computer skills — at Park View Community Mission; Career Essentials — a regional work readiness program — at HumanKind and the Workforce Investment Board, among other poverty reduction interventions.
"We are trying to create a continuum of service provision and support for those unemployed, underemployed residents of our locality," Hughes said.
A second grant of $215,142 will prepare residents for jobs with growth potential.
The money will be used primarily to support the HireLynchburg initiative as well as partnerships with local service organizations. HireLynchburg — run by Lynchburg's Office of Economic Development and Tourism — supports talent and in-demand skill development for Lynchburg industries.
"The pandemic has made the situation worse for a lot of people," Hughes said, adding that people who obtained employment through prior city programs, may now again be facing unemployment. "It's extremely relevant at this time, in some ways more than previously."
The Lynchburg unemployment rate is 10.2% as of May 2020, the latest data available from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Park View Community Mission is among the local organizations to receive funding through these grants.
"It's been a huge impact on what we are able to do for the city of Lynchburg," Park View Executive Director Gordy Harper said of the grant money. It has covered the cost of classes, and could be the difference in allowing the life skills classes to move forward, he said.
Hughes said how much money is allocated to the different programs across the fiscal year will be determined by need, and is dependent on how programming develops — much of it up in the air due to COVID-19.
The council vote to appropriate the money with resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services was unanimous.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, Mayor MaryJane Dolan provided a brief update on the ongoing search for a new city manager, as current Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek is slated to retire in September.
Dolan said council will be holding closed meetings over the next two weeks to interview candidates. She was unable to disclose how many candidates will be interviewed, or any other details about the prospective interviewees.
"Probably the most important thing that we do as city council members is select that person who is going to be the backbone of the city," Dolan said.
Under Lynchburg’s charter, the city manager is the top-ranking administrator in the Hill City. Like other Virginia cities with council-manager systems, Lynchburg’s city manager is tasked with running the day-to-day business of government and submitting policy recommendations to city council.
With an annual salary of more than $202,000, the city manager is the highest-paid public official in Lynchburg.
City Council will meet for its next regular meeting Aug. 11.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
