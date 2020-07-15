More than $300,000 in grant money to further local efforts to reduce Lynchburg poverty rate

The money will be used primarily to support the HireLynchburg initiative as well as partnerships with local service organizations. HireLynchburg — run by Lynchburg's Office of Economic Development and Tourism — supports talent and in-demand skill development for Lynchburg industries.

"The pandemic has made the situation worse for a lot of people," Hughes said, adding that people who obtained employment through prior city programs, may now again be facing unemployment. "It's extremely relevant at this time, in some ways more than previously."

The Lynchburg unemployment rate is 10.2% as of May 2020, the latest data available from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Park View Community Mission is among the local organizations to receive funding through these grants.

"It's been a huge impact on what we are able to do for the city of Lynchburg," Park View Executive Director Gordy Harper said of the grant money. It has covered the cost of classes, and could be the difference in allowing the life skills classes to move forward, he said.

Hughes said how much money is allocated to the different programs across the fiscal year will be determined by need, and is dependent on how programming develops — much of it up in the air due to COVID-19.