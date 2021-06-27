More than just a café: Owner of GR8 PL8 aims to provide space for kids, community

What might seem like just a café in the middle of Kemper St. strives to be much more.
Many might not realize the GR8 PL8 Café and Lounge at 1415 Kemper St. is a home away from home for many Midtown kids, a food and clothing pantry and an all-around welcoming gathering place.
Owner Lisa Waller wanted the space to be eclectic and for customers' eyes to go wide when they walk in.
“I love when the kids come in and say, “Wow, that’s really cool,” and that makes me feel good because that's the atmosphere that I want it to be,” she said. “Their eyes get bigger when they see all the lights and they see the stage and the game room, and they get to play the basketball game.”
After opening the neighboring flea market in 2005, located in the same building as GR8 PL8, she decided she wanted to give shoppers a place they could grab a quick bite.
So she opened the café in 2008 and began serving soul food in a cozy, homey space filled with sofas, fun décor, TVs, colorful lights and games. Popular menu items include fried fish — a best seller — pork chops and chicken wings; and sides such as French fries, mozzarella sticks, tater tots and onion rings.
Nicki Baugher, a Lynchburg resident, said she and her family of six went to the café for dinner this spring and were greeted warmly by Waller, who also took the table’s order and invited them to the game room while she cooked their meals.
“Lisa treated us more like family than customers," Baugher said. "She reminded us of the weekend flea market vendors, and invited us to contribute to the table and fridge outside on the patio. They both hold food for anyone who may need it to receive, no questions asked. When we left, Lisa warmly thanked us for coming, and asked us to return to see her again."
Waller doesn't want the café just to be a place for customers to come, dine and leave. She wants it to be a place where people can come together and, most importantly, a place for neighborhood children to hang out and do their homework.
“I wanted to make it a comfortable space for them to come and chill and feel like they’re at home,” she said. “I decided then to bring in some couches and recliners so they could come inside, use the WiFi and work and have supervision.”
Waller is at the building between noon and midnight each day, so she sees kids come by after school or after athletic practice.
The kids all know her by name and vice-versa. They help her around the café by taking the trash out or moving furniture around.
“A lot of them don’t have money, so that’s when I created the food and clothing pantry in 2016,” she said.
Waller created a nonprofit, We Are the Village Foundation Inc., that provides free food and clothing to anyone who stops by. The pantries also are located within the building on Kemper Street.
She started the clothing pantry after seeing children come in without proper winter attire.
“They'll have spring shoes in winter and just lacking things that they need to wear for the winter, so we put hats, scarves, and socks, and shoes, and pants, and shirts, and backpacks and school supplies in there,” she said. “We do the school supply drive, we give away the turkeys, we do the Angel Tree. Whatever is necessary for the kids is what we do.”
Her motto is, “No kids left without.”
“It would be good to have them off of the street and somewhere where they're somewhere constructive and they don't have to be worried about.”
Waller receives help from area nonprofits including God’s Pit Crew, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and the Lighthouse Community Center.
Martha Brown, executive director at the Lighthouse Community Center, said the mission of the Lighthouse always has been to serve people in crisis with basic necessities, support, encouragement, and remedial services.
Over the past year, the pandemic has caused unprecedented changes to society and what once was considered “normal,” she said.
“These changes didn’t stop us from being a support to the community, but they did change the way in which support was accessible for individuals,” she said “Most of our guests travel on foot, public transportation or car pool. Some of our volunteers became food sharing partners and delivery drivers for their neighbors. Lisa is one of our food-sharing partners that looks after a lot of neighbors on Kemper Street.”
Brown said Waller keeps later business hours, including weekends, allowing for the food to be accessible long after the Lighthouse has closed.
“We appreciate Lisa’s sincere desire to be an overseer for her neighbors; especially the many families with children that can receive food from the Lighthouse through her generous heart to serve them,” she said.
The food pantry also has a table to eat at, a microwave and a refrigerator.
“You can’t change the world but you can do your part in your area and help in whatever capacity you can,” Waller said.
She wants people to know that anyone is welcome at the pantries, flea market and café.
“It doesn't matter your race, your gender, your incomes. It doesn't matter,” she said. “None of that matters. If you need something, you're welcome to come and get whatever we have that we give away and you're welcome to it.”
She hopes more businesses the area will join her in giving back to the community in some small way.
“In Lynchburg, at this day and time as far as the kids go, they need more father and mother figures,” she said. “We need to bring back the old times, where in the inner city it took a village to raise a child, everybody pitched in and everybody looked out for each other, and we need to bring that back.”