More than just a café: Owner of GR8 PL8 aims to provide space for kids, community

“Lisa treated us more like family than customers," Baugher said. "She reminded us of the weekend flea market vendors, and invited us to contribute to the table and fridge outside on the patio. They both hold food for anyone who may need it to receive, no questions asked. When we left, Lisa warmly thanked us for coming, and asked us to return to see her again."

Waller doesn't want the café just to be a place for customers to come, dine and leave. She wants it to be a place where people can come together and, most importantly, a place for neighborhood children to hang out and do their homework.

“I wanted to make it a comfortable space for them to come and chill and feel like they’re at home,” she said. “I decided then to bring in some couches and recliners so they could come inside, use the WiFi and work and have supervision.”

Waller is at the building between noon and midnight each day, so she sees kids come by after school or after athletic practice.

The kids all know her by name and vice-versa. They help her around the café by taking the trash out or moving furniture around.

“A lot of them don’t have money, so that’s when I created the food and clothing pantry in 2016,” she said.