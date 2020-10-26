More than just masks: Lynchburg couple's craftiness during pandemic raises over $10K for nonprofit

Part of Bette and Bob Bibee’s basement has become a mini mask-making factory since March, and the couple has it down to a precise routine.
Stacks of fabric squares sit out on a table ready to be sewn, next to a pile of little plastic strap adjusters for sizing and comfort. Working together, assembling a mask takes a manner of minutes.
At the beginning of the coronavirus, Bette Bibee said they started making masks for people who’d requested them. Through word of mouth and some help from social media, the masks started selling (really, going for suggested $5 donations) from their front porch like hotcakes.
“Sales have slowed down quite a bit because you can get masks anywhere now, fortunately,” she said.
Bibee said people have donated fabric from cleaning out their closets, and she’s used some of the money to buy more supplies as they’re needed. It was easy for them to get into the swing of things — she’s been sewing since the fifth grade and her husband is a mechanical engineer.
On one side of the basement, Bob Bibee has designed and created different strap adjusters on his 3D printer.
“I’ve got some software that can be used to make up those patterns and just kind of played with them: designed and tweaked and designed and tweaked,” he said.
Toward the beginning of the pandemic, Bette Bibee said the two would be working on the mask assembly line all day, but “we like to keep busy so we didn’t mind at all.”
“It’s been fun and it’s pretty easy — people know just to come up to our front porch and leave the money, and it’s been very successful,” she said.
“Successful” in this case is to the tune of more than $10,300 raised for Park View Community Mission so far.
Bette Bibee was previously teaching basic sewing skills as part of the nonprofit’s Life Skills Institute, where people learn job skills, good housekeeping techniques and other overall life skills. Social distancing meant she pressed pause on those classes for a while.
“I have not been back there but they’re still giving out food” and shifting operations a bit, she said. “They haven’t skipped a beat.”
During the pandemic, with more people finding themselves unemployed or underemployed, food delivery and Park View’s to-go meal service have been running on all cylinders.
Earl Larkins, who’s a volunteer for Park View and sits on the nonprofit’s board, said the donation of the mask sales was completely the couple's idea; the nonprofit just wanted a stash of masks large enough to offer for people who came to the main office for meals or other services.
“We are blessed to have volunteers who will bring whatever talents they have — and many of them have multiple talents,” he said.
Mask-making is a talent that’s put the Bibees on the map. Bette Bibee said they’ve filled a few special order requests: specially monogrammed masks for a local wedding, masks for a doctor’s office and some for a christening party.
The couple has gotten crafty during the pandemic in some other ways, too, like working on bee houses as fundraisers for Blue Ridge Conservation, an ecological partnership between two Lynchburg-area garden clubs.
“I love to quilt — I’ve just recently retired so I’m getting back into that,” Bibee said. “I pretty much love to sew anything.”
Not only have the creative projects helped keep them busy while keeping safe at home, she said it feels good to be part of a community that’s come together to help out neighbors in need.
