More than just masks: Lynchburg couple's craftiness during pandemic raises over $10K for nonprofit

Part of Bette and Bob Bibee’s basement has become a mini mask-making factory since March, and the couple has it down to a precise routine.

Stacks of fabric squares sit out on a table ready to be sewn, next to a pile of little plastic strap adjusters for sizing and comfort. Working together, assembling a mask takes a manner of minutes.

At the beginning of the coronavirus, Bette Bibee said they started making masks for people who’d requested them. Through word of mouth and some help from social media, the masks started selling (really, going for suggested $5 donations) from their front porch like hotcakes.

“Sales have slowed down quite a bit because you can get masks anywhere now, fortunately,” she said.

Bibee said people have donated fabric from cleaning out their closets, and she’s used some of the money to buy more supplies as they’re needed. It was easy for them to get into the swing of things — she’s been sewing since the fifth grade and her husband is a mechanical engineer.

On one side of the basement, Bob Bibee has designed and created different strap adjusters on his 3D printer.