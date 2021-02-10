More winter weather expected in Lynchburg region; motorists urged to monitor local forecasts

Scarlett Rowe prepares to sled down a hill at Randolph College on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
People walk their dogs at Randolph College on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
The waterfall at Hollins Mill Park on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
A view of downtown Lynchburg from Percival's Island on Feb. 1.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
A runner travels the Riverwalk Trail at Percival's Island on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
A dog chases a sledder at Randolph College on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
A view of the James River from Percival's Island on Feb. 1.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
People sled in the snow that remains at Randolph College on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
The Riverwalk Trail on Percival's Island on Feb. 1.
Kendall Warner/NELSON COUNTY TIMES
Sadie Schmidt sleds down a hill at Randolph College on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Snow covers the banks at Hollins Mill Park on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
A snow sculpture made by the Anderson family on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
A snow sculpture made by the Anderson family on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
As more winter weather is expected to roll into the region over the next week, the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to monitor local forecasts while VDOT prepares to respond to snowy and icy conditions, VDOT said Wednesday.
VDOT encourages people to avoid travel if possible during winter storms, when roads may be hazardous with snow and ice. If one must drive, VDOT said, motorists should reduce speed and increase following distance to other vehicles.
Crews will treat roads to encourage melting and improve traction, and will work “around the clock” during winter weather to clear roads.
Primary highways will be cleared first before crews move to secondary roads and neighborhoods, according to VDOT’s news release.
More information on winter weather preparations and response can be found at
virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp
Updates are available through VDOT’s Twitter accounts,
@VaDOTLynchburg and @VaDOT.
Liberty University student Cole Loomis skis over a makeshift ramp at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
People walk on the Point of Honor Trail at Hollins Mill Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
photos by Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Zeb Sonne, 4, and Alayna White, 7, play in the snow at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Elliott Watkins drags his sled up a hill at Riverside Park on Jan. 28
photos by Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
Ethan Watkins walks up a snowy hill at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Alayna White, 7, picks twigs off of a bush to make arms for her snowman at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Zeb Sonne, 4, rolls down a snowy hill at Riverside Park on Jan. 28.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
Maeve Watkins walks up a snowy hill with her sled at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Sun shines through the snow covered trees on the Point of Honor Trail at Hollins Mill Park in Lynchburg on Jan. 28.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
Elliott Watkins sleds down a hill at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
The view from the overlook at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Elliott and Maeve Watkins sled down a hill together at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Zeb Sonne, 4, and Alayna White, 7, play in the snow at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Liberty student Tanner Hoffarth snowboards over a makeshift ramp at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The snow that fell the night before marked the first time in 692 days Lynchburg saw more than a trace amount of snow.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Maeve Watkins sleds down a hill at Riverside Park in Lynchburg on Jan. 28.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
Zeb Sonne, 4, shakes a low-hanging tree limb to make snow fall off at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Zeb Sonne, 4, and Alayna White, 7, play in the snow at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Liberty student Cullen Bishop snowboards over a makeshift ramp at Riverside Park in Lynchburg on Jan. 28.
Kendall Warner/New Era-Progress
Zeb Sonne, 4, slides down a snowy hill at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Elliott Watkins sleds down a hill at Riverside Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
VDOT's
511 tools — including its smartphone app, telephone system and website — will also have updated traffic and travel information.
