More winter weather expected in Lynchburg region; motorists urged to monitor local forecasts

As more winter weather is expected to roll into the region over the next week, the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to monitor local forecasts while VDOT prepares to respond to snowy and icy conditions, VDOT said Wednesday.

VDOT encourages people to avoid travel if possible during winter storms, when roads may be hazardous with snow and ice. If one must drive, VDOT said, motorists should reduce speed and increase following distance to other vehicles.

Crews will treat roads to encourage melting and improve traction, and will work “around the clock” during winter weather to clear roads.

Primary highways will be cleared first before crews move to secondary roads and neighborhoods, according to VDOT’s news release.

More information on winter weather preparations and response can be found at virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp

Updates are available through VDOT’s Twitter accounts, @VaDOTLynchburg and @VaDOT.

VDOT's 511 tools — including its smartphone app, telephone system and website — will also have updated traffic and travel information.

