Most of Camp Kum-Ba-Yah placed in conservation easement in partnership with Virginia Outdoor Foundation

Forty-two acres of property at Camp Kum-Ba-Yah has been placed in a conservation easement in a partnership with the Virginia Outdoor Foundation (VOF), the camp announced in a news release.

The release says that 42 of the camp's 47 acres were placed in the easement to "be protected for future generations."

The easement will limit the use of the land going forward to ensure that its conservation values are protected.

The land recently was purchased by Camp Kum-Ba-Yah as a part of its $2.5 million capital campaign launched in 2019, which is being completed in two phases.

The camp received three grants to purchase the property from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VCLF), which provided $530,941 towards the easement project.

"Grants like these are transformational. We’re also very grateful for all our donors in the Lynchburg community who have helped us get this far in buying and protecting this property," Amy Bonnette, the camp's executive director said in the press release.

"Now that the land is purchased and protected, we can move to Phase II of our capital campaign, which will give us the opportunity to renovate some of the existing structures for year-round multigenerational use."

According to the release, the grant also helped fund the 1.7 mile "Cosby Trail" which encircles the property and is open to anybody to walk year around.

"With an elementary school adjacent to the property and many neighborhoods within walking distance, access to the trail will provide many Lynchburg residents with the opportunity to experience Cosby Woods," the release said.

VOF Executive Director Brett Glymph said in the release, "Places like Camp Kum-Ba-Yah help children build connections to the outdoors and their community that last a lifetime. "We are proud to help preserve this treasure for future generations to appreciate and enjoy."

Founded in 1950, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah was a hot spot for the civil rights movement under Bev Cosby. The famous pools on the campgrounds were the home to the first integrated swimming experience in the City of Lynchburg.

For more information on the camp, or how to get involved as a volunteer, visit CampKumBaYah.org.

