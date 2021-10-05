 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after Bedford County crash
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.

Brian Paul Lowman, 62, of Evington, was driving a 2006 Suzuki C90 east on Virginia 24 when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, Virginia State Police said.

Lowman, who was wearing his helmet, was taken to the hospital; he died from his injuries Tuesday, police said.

After Lowman was thrown, the motorcycle hit a Jeep Cherokee in the rear. The Jeep's driver, Shirley W. Wheeler, 80, of Goodview, was uninjured.

The incident happened at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Virginia 24 and Virginia 886 in Bedford County.

