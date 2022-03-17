Motorcyclist in critical condition following Rivermont Avenue crash

A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rivermont and Norfolk avenues, police said.
"Officers determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Rivermont Avenue and attempted to turn onto Norfolk Avenue. When it made this left turn, it pulled in front and struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Rivermont Avenue," according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
Police responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Bystanders performed CPR before medics from the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and began administering life-saving measures.
The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was charged with reckless driving, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to LPD.
LPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.