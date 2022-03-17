 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Motorcyclist in critical condition following Rivermont Avenue crash

A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rivermont and Norfolk avenues, police said. 

"Officers determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Rivermont Avenue and attempted to turn onto Norfolk Avenue. When it made this left turn, it pulled in front and struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Rivermont Avenue," according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Bystanders performed CPR before medics from the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and began administering life-saving measures.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was charged with reckless driving, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to LPD.

LPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 70% of parents want kids to keep wearing masks at school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert