Mountain House Trading Company bringing passion for pollinators to Afton

Mountain House Trading Company is bringing its passion for bees and other pollinators to the Afton area.
Slated to open around mid-October, the gourmet grocery store is "very centric on bees," according to co-owner Dakota Rhodes, and will even include a glass beehive inside the store. Available for purchase will be honey, wax, seasonal produce, pollinator-specific decor, candles, pollen, mead, beer, coffee, tea and more.
"So pretty much anything that has anything to do with pollinators that’s going to be our thing," Rhodes said.
Mountain House Trading Company, located at 7852 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton, will offer tastings of its alcoholic beverages, but staying true to its pollinator-centric roots. The store also will offer tastings on of both its liquid and "creamed" honey, one of their specialties which Rhodes said is a similar consistency to peanut butter.
It will also have a beekeeper shop, which will sell hives and other products used by beekeepers, Rhodes said.
Nestled on the 151 trail in Afton, Rhodes said the store, with an emphasis on its alcohol sales, should feel at home with the multitude of breweries and wineries.
"The cash cow of this business will be the alcohol and the 151 trail in Afton and even into Nellysford, everything is here," Rhodes said.
In the midst of COVID-19, Rhodes said owners will "strictly" enforce masks and will provide hand sanitizer to guests. They also will limit the number of people allowed in the building should it get to that point and seating will be spaced out. There will be tables both indoors and outdoors with seats available outside.
