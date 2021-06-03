Movies in the Park coming to downtown Lynchburg

A new Movies in the Park summer series will kick off Friday at Riverfront Park.
The event will be hosted by The Water Dog every other Friday during the summer months.
Dave Henderson, owner of the restaurant right next to the park, said he has wanted to see Riverfront Park reactivated after a quiet year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In that vein, there's no one putting on any events like Movies in the Park, and it's outside, it's a beautiful park and I just think there's just so much opportunity here to further activate downtown and another way to create community,” he said.
The Water Dog has partnered with Josh Davies of Nomad Coffee and Nomad Movies; they will set up a 33-foot screen with speakers that will show “The Greatest Showman” Friday beginning at dusk.
“Birthing this idea out of the pandemic, we are very happy to continue to expand our new venture and to continue to partner with other businesses and organizations,” Davies said. “The Water Dog is a business that Nomad has much respect for, and we had one of our first special showings with them last year for a date night event, which sold out. We are happy to continue a partnership with The Water Dog and offer movies to the community in one of Lynchburg’s beautiful parks.”
Nomad will be donating a portion of its concessions, which will include snacks and popcorn, and coffee sales to the Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Henderson said putting on the event is an investment but as a way to give back to the community, he is offering the first event as free of charge. He is asking for donations to the Downtown Lynchburg Association in lieu of charging tickets.
“Downtown Lynchburg Association's mission is to create a vibrant downtown, and this fits right within their mission, but is also creating a sense of community and creating active spaces,” he said. “I want to support a downtown organization that will continue to make that happen.”
Ashley Kershner, the association's executive director, said she is thrilled to see events returning to downtown Lynchburg.
“Movies in Riverfront Park are a perfect way to start gathering as a community once again, and we are so glad The Water Dog is making it happen. It feels like a celebration," she said.
Henderson will be announcing the movie lineup one month at a time. The next showing will be “Spies in Disguise” on June 18.
“The main point is it’s a celebration,” he said. “COVID is behind us a bit and we are able to come together as a community. It feels like this is something people are looking for. I get filled with joy looking around at downtown because our community has come alive again.”
Anna Bentson, assistant director of the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism, said the city is glad to work with the Water Dog in this way, "especially after this challenging year.
“Events like Movies in the Park not only bring friends and family together, they also build connections across our community around shared experiences," she said.