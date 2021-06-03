Movies in the Park coming to downtown Lynchburg

A new Movies in the Park summer series will kick off Friday at Riverfront Park.

The event will be hosted by The Water Dog every other Friday during the summer months.

Dave Henderson, owner of the restaurant right next to the park, said he has wanted to see Riverfront Park reactivated after a quiet year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In that vein, there's no one putting on any events like Movies in the Park, and it's outside, it's a beautiful park and I just think there's just so much opportunity here to further activate downtown and another way to create community,” he said.

The Water Dog has partnered with Josh Davies of Nomad Coffee and Nomad Movies; they will set up a 33-foot screen with speakers that will show “The Greatest Showman” Friday beginning at dusk.

“Birthing this idea out of the pandemic, we are very happy to continue to expand our new venture and to continue to partner with other businesses and organizations,” Davies said. “The Water Dog is a business that Nomad has much respect for, and we had one of our first special showings with them last year for a date night event, which sold out. We are happy to continue a partnership with The Water Dog and offer movies to the community in one of Lynchburg’s beautiful parks.”