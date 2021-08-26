Much of Lynchburg area sees steady growth in 2020 U.S. Census

While most of Virginia's growth in recent years has been concentrated in the northern parts of the state, Lynchburg and several of its surrounding counties have seen steady population growth as residential areas continue to develop.
According to population numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau in early August, the city of Lynchburg and Bedford, Campbell and Appomattox counties have all seen increases in population since 2010. Amherst and Nelson counties both saw a slight decline, of about 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively.
Some of the area's largest growth came in Bedford County. Though there is an apparent 15.7% increase in the county's numbers, from a population of 68,676 in 2010 to 79,462 in 2020, it is in large part due to the reversion of the city of Bedford back to a town in 2013.
After the city of Bedford became a town, its residents were again counted among the population of the county. The 2010 census reported 6,222 residents in the city, and including that population number into the county's 2010 count means the county has actually seen about a 6.1% population growth, from 74,898 in 2010 to 79,462.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said, "as Roanoke goes and Lynchburg goes, so goes Bedford County."
Being between the two metro areas has helped the county, he said, with much of the growth attributed to areas such as Forest and New London, where multifamily housing developments are becoming more prevalent.
The city of Lynchburg saw about a 4.6% increase in population, from 75,568 in 2010 to 79,009. Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka called it "manageable growth for our community."
With more opportunities coming through development, and the growth of the economy and workforce, the city's population increase would not outpace its "ability to keep up," he said.
While Hiss referenced Bedford County's trajectory in comparison to its surrounding cities, he also said factors including a "diverse economic base" and a "low tax, low regulatory" environment played a role in bringing people to the area.
Much like Lynchburg, Campbell County experienced what County Administrator Frank Rogers called "reasonable growth," something he said was healthy for the community and tracks with expectations.
A significant amount of the growth was a concentrated in the northwest corner of the county — in areas such as Candlers Mountain, Wards, English Tavern, Timberlake and Waterlick roads — where much of the residential development over the last decade has been focused.
Rogers said the county would not attribute the growth to any one thing but said it is consistent with the general trend of the county's suburban development.
Unlike its neighbors to the south, Amherst County saw a decrease in its population from 32,353 in 2010 to 31,307, or 1,046 people.
At a recent planning commission meeting, Tyler Creasy, a planner in Amherst County’s department of community development, said the driving reason was the closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run medical campus in Madison Heights that lost hundreds of employees in recent years and relocated its last resident in April 2020.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the 2020 numbers were "very explainable."
CVTC was the county's largest employer, and in 2013 it had 1,196 employees. In 2010, it housed 428 residents. The closure of the center meant the county "hit the bottom," in terms of that loss. However, he said, everything else for the county is trending up.
According to Bryant, the county has seen an increase of single-family dwellings, as well as an upward trend of zoning and building permits, with commercial growth continuing along U.S. 29 Business.
"I think we're heading in the right direction," Bryant said.
Sweet Briar College, which survived a closure attempt in 2015, also had fewer students in the past decade, which Bryant also counted as a factor in the decline.
Similar to Amherst County, Nelson County saw a decline of 1.6%, from 15,020 in 2010 to 14,775, or 245 people.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said that was not a significant reduction and could possibly be attributed to an undercount due to failure to complete the census response and due to impacts from COVID-19, which delayed the census process significantly in 2020.
He noted the county's continued school enrollment loss as a factor, and the county's "high percentage of owner-occupied properties and much lower availability of rental properties."
Coupled with real estate values that have increased in recent years, he said these factors could be contributing to the population change.
Appomattox County saw a increase of about 7.7%, from 14,973 in 2010 to 16,119.
This early in the game, most county officials said they did not yet know the larger implications of the population changes but said infrastructure such as water, sewer, roads and broadband access would have to keep pace with localities as numbers continue to change.
Hiss said Bedford County is proactively planning in those areas, and its board of supervisors is going through a comprehensive plan update and developing its strategic plan, which will help guide the county over the next decade.