Much of Lynchburg area sees steady growth in 2020 U.S. Census

While most of Virginia's growth in recent years has been concentrated in the northern parts of the state, Lynchburg and several of its surrounding counties have seen steady population growth as residential areas continue to develop.

According to population numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau in early August, the city of Lynchburg and Bedford, Campbell and Appomattox counties have all seen increases in population since 2010. Amherst and Nelson counties both saw a slight decline, of about 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Some of the area's largest growth came in Bedford County. Though there is an apparent 15.7% increase in the county's numbers, from a population of 68,676 in 2010 to 79,462 in 2020, it is in large part due to the reversion of the city of Bedford back to a town in 2013.

After the city of Bedford became a town, its residents were again counted among the population of the county. The 2010 census reported 6,222 residents in the city, and including that population number into the county's 2010 count means the county has actually seen about a 6.1% population growth, from 74,898 in 2010 to 79,462.

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said, "as Roanoke goes and Lynchburg goes, so goes Bedford County."