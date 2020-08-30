Museum devoted to Black aviation history makes stop in Lynchburg

Spencer’s father, Chauncey Spencer, is one of the pilots featured in the museum, and his memory prompted the creation of the traveling museum as well as the Chauncey Spencer Academic Motivational Program, with its mission to help students excel in school, while teaching them aeronautics and the history of Black aviators. Multiple batches of students recently got flight instruction and logged air time in the program.

Spencer said the operation is powered by donations and supported by the National College Resources Foundation, which works to lessen the achievement gap to help students get into college.

Hilbert, from Lawrence, California, gained an interest in aviation after learning of the Black pioneers of aviation. He currently is studying criminal justice in college.

Chauncey Spencer, the son of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer and her husband, Edward, grew up on Lynchburg’s Pierce Street, and saw his first plane flying over his home at age 11, sparking his passion for flight. At the time, flying lessons at Lynchburg’s airport were not available to Blacks, so Spencer went to Chicago to learn to fly.