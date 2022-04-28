NAPA to open 'mega' store in Lynchburg shopping center

Fort Hill Shopping Center has secured a 16,000-square-foot lease that will be the new home of a NAPA Mega Store.

The store, to be located at 6015 Fort Ave., will open in early May after the company consolidates its NAPA locations at 21088 Timberlake Road and 2599 Fort Ave., a news release states.

NAPA offers automotive replacement parts, refinishing supplies, automotive accessories, farm and marine supplies, tools, and equipment. It boasts more than 500,000 items in its inventory, and the new store in Lynchburg will provide many of them, the release states.

“It just made sense for us to move our two Lynchburg stores into one large location,” Wiley Fogleman, general manager of NAPA’s Lynchburg stores, said in the release. “Fort Hill Shopping Center is so centrally located and easily accessible to all the main thoroughfares. The move helps us by providing a great space for our staff and customers.”

LU Plaza Holdings, LLC, the owners of Fort Hill Shopping Center, purchased the property in 2016 and have made significant investments, the release states.

“We began our relationship with NAPA by discussing how much space the company would need for its growth and relocation of two existing stores,” June Smith, principal broker and owner of Legacy Realty and Development, said in the release.

Legacy Realty and Development's firm leases Fort Hill Shopping Center.

“Following our conversation, we identified a property that made perfect sense for NAPA but will also benefit the current center and drive more traffic to everyone there," she said.

Atlanta-based NAPA Auto Parts, founded in 1925, employs about 6,000 people.

