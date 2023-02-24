A Naruna man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Wards Road in Campbell County, police said.

William H. Slate, 86, was driving a 2000 Lincoln LS when it exited a private parking lot on Wards Road, south of Colonial Highway.

A 1994 Ford Ranger traveling south struck the Lincoln, Virginia State Police said.

Slate, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said.

The Ford's driver, John T. Payne, 65, of Rustburg, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

Police responded at 2:42 p.m. Thursday. The crash remains under investigation, police said.