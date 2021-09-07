NASCAR legend Kyle Petty bringing charity motorcycle ride to Bedford

Petty had been to Bedford a few times before, he said, having some friends in the area. The D-Day Memorial is a place he expects will resonate with military veteran riders.

Petty himself was deeply moved by his first visit to the memorial.

“We have so many people who served in the military,” Petty said. “When we did our site inspection and came up there, I was blown away. Very emotional, very humbling, very quiet and spiritual, almost. I know our riders are really going to love it.”

The D-Day Memorial will remain open to the public when Petty and his group ride in Sept. 21. Petty invited everyone to come visit the Memorial and have the chance to meet the bikers. Among the celebrity guests will be Petty’s father, NASCAR legend Richard Petty — also known as “The King” — Harry Gant, David Reagan, and NBC sportscaster Rick Allen.

“This is just a great way to support two very worthwhile, meaningful organizations,” said April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial. “It’s helping support the charity ride, but also supporting the Memorial.”