The National D-Day Memorial Foundation has been awarded nearly $40,000 in grant money from a program by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

One of 11 recipients in a recent round of Commonwealth History Fund grant awards, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation was awarded $38,360 for a new project called “Accounting for the Untold Stories of WWII," the organization announced Thursday.

The project is planned to add a new immersive experience for visitors, highlighting “the often-overlooked stories of the service and sacrifice of African Americans during WWII, as well as women who contributed to the war efforts overseas, particularly on D-Day," according to the release.

The memorial is working toward using technology more as part of its outreach, education and experiences. A new mobile app is in the works, which would include an interactive map of the memorial, tours facilitated through the app for visitors that forego an in-person guide, and ways to search for more information on certain topics, the news release said. The app is tentatively scheduled to launch within the year.

“Technology offers us the ability to share those stories in ways we never thought possible a decade ago,” April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, said in the news release. “Even more critical is for young people to see themselves reflected in the stories they hear. Using our oral histories and research gathered over the years, we want to expand access to these stories for all visitors by making the content easier to find and interactive. We are so grateful to receive this grant and have the support of the VMHC in making this important project possible.”

The Commonwealth History Fund grant program is operated through a collaboration between the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the news release explained.

“The Commonwealth History Fund has quickly become one of the best tools we have as your state history museum to support history education and preservation efforts taking place in your local community,” said Jamie Bosket, VMHC President and CEO, in the news release. “We are so very thankful for this opportunity to invest in the work of our fellow history organizations, now and for years to come.”

