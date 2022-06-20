National D-Day Memorial raising money to replace canopies

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is on a fundraising campaign to replace the site’s iconic green canopies near Overlord Arch, the Memorial said in a recent newsletter.

Ongoing maintenance is a continual part of operating the site, which was dedicated in 2001. With water features, lighting, statues and plaques, caulking and irrigation, various structures and artifacts, upkeep or periodic replacement is in constant demand. The canopies provide shelter from Virginia’s often-unpredictable weather in addition to being one of the first things visitors see upon arriving. Visitors find reprieve from scorching sun and rainfall alike under the canopies, allowing the educational experiences or pilgrimage of memory to continue rain or shine.

The canopies to be replaced have been in use since the Memorial’s dedication and opening, almost 22 years ago, according to Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing for the National D-Day Memorial.

“They’ve held up remarkably well, but are showing signs of age,” Lynch said in an email.

The cost to replace the two canopies is about $20,000, according to Lynch. In a recent newsletter update, the organization is getting closer to reaching its fundraising goal, but still needs contributions from anyone moved to donate.

Donations can be made online at dday.org.

