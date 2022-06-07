National D-Day Memorial receives $1 million gift

On June 6, the 78th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford announced the receipt of a $1 million gift that will help fund an upcoming project.

The John and Doris Fowler family of Hume, Virginia, committed $1 million to support the memorial’s plans to construct a “motor pool,” a 1940s period-style building to house vehicles, equipment and other artifacts from the era, according to a news release from the memorial. This will dedicate a space to showcase more relics and expand the museum’s educational opportunities, the release said.

The building will be named the John & Doris Fowler Family Motor Pool.

The Fowlers have been long-time supporters of the memorial and are D-Day Society members, according to the news release. John Fowler, an Army veteran, died in August 2021.

In the news release, Doris Fowler said her husband was interested in trucks and automobiles, enjoying classic car shows and military displays during his life.

“To be able to help the Foundation accomplish its goal to design and construct the 1940s Motor Pool is a fitting tribute to our veterans and my husband,” Doris Fowler said in the news release.

April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, said in the news release that the generous gift would have a “tremendous impact” on the Memorial and its educational mission.

“Our gift to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation is to honor the dedication and sacrifices all our veterans have made in defense of our country, especially by the Town of Bedford and the Bedford Boys,” Doris Fowler said in the news release. “It was especially meaningful to my husband John to honor his two uncles and a cousin who served in the Pacific theater during World War II.”

A rendering of the planned 1940s motor pool and groundbreaking date for its construction will be forthcoming, according to the memorial’s associate director of marketing.

Dedicated on June 6, 2001, the National D-Day Memorial honors those who died during the 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy, France, a key turning point in liberating Nazi-occupied Europe.

