Due to potential severe weather in Bedford around 11 a.m. Monday the National D-Day Memorial Foundation announced Sunday the Memorial Day ceremony will not be held in person.

The 11 a.m. event will be livestreamed, a difficult decision with guest safety in mind, according to the foundation's announcement.

D-Day Society members, sponsors or those who purchased bricks for dedication and previously RSVP'd to the in-person event are asked to check their email, a news release from the foundation Sunday states.

Follow the livestream at 11 a.m. Monday at www.dday.org or the National D-Day Memorial Facebook page. Keynote speakers are Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen.

"We wish you all a safe Memorial Day, as we remember those who sacrificed all to secure freedom," the release said.

- Justin Faulconer