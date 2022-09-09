National health survey comes to Lynchburg, Campbell County

The National Health and Examination Survey hosted an open house and media day Friday to give a tour of its mobile centers located in the parking lot of the Lynchburg Health Department.

“We're here trying to find participants and help in using Campbell County as part of the puzzle of the 15 different counties that we go to and better understand the nation's health,” said George Dixon, field director at NHANES.

NHANES is the nation's mobile health survey that has traveled across the country learning about the health of the U.S. population since 1960.

Public health officials, legislators and physicians use this information to develop health policies, direct and design health programs and services, expand the health knowledge of the nation and produce national references and standardized growth charts by pediatricians across the country, according to a release.

Health professionals at the mobile center are conducting liver ultrasounds, various body measurements, drawing blood and performing other tests.

“All of the exams and all of the components that we do, it helps us to identify trends and it also helps us to be able to change policy to help improve the health of the nation,” Dixon said.

Campbell County and the city of Lynchburg together were picked as one of 15 areas selected to be a part of this initiative.

Fifteen counties around the country are randomly selected each year and out of those counties, households are randomly chosen.

NHANES attempts to get participants to respond through mail, and the group also sends representatives to homes in cases where they do not respond.

Selected households are asked to complete a short survey on who lives at the particular address, and a computer algorithm randomly selects some or all of the household members.

Dixon said only 5,000 people per year are selected to be a part of it.

During the group's time here, officials expect to identify about 600 participants. Of those, Dixon hopes they can get close to 400 to the mobile exam center.

The mobile health survey will be in the area until the middle of October.

“You learn about your own health and you also help us, you know, identify trends and then make changes to different things to help improve the health of the nation,” Dixon said.