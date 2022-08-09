 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

National health survey coming to Lynchburg, Campbell County

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will be coming to Lynchburg and Campbell County beginning Aug. 20, according to a news release from the Central Virginia Health District.

The localities are part of 15 areas selected to take part in the initiative. According to the news release, only 5,000 residents nationwide have the opportunity to take part in the survey each year.

The survey gives respondents a "free and comprehensive health and nutrition evaluation," the release said, and also helps "develop and evolve national health programs and policies."

Residents will be selected at random for an invitation-only opportunity to participate in the health survey. 

"We gladly encourage selected residents to participate in the NHANES process," said Dr. Kerry Gately, health director for CVHD. "NHANES provides us in public health with valuable information for creating, directing and improving programs that serve our communities."

People are also reading…

Since 1960, the release said, the survey has had a large role in improving the health of all people living in the United States, contributing data to health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Selected residents will receive one or more letters inviting them to take part in a brief online questionnaire to see if anyone at the residence is eligible to participate.

After the questionnaire, selected participants will undergo a phone interview, followed by a health examination at the NHANES mobile examination center.

While no medical care will be provided, a report will be given to each participant and local referral sources can be provided, if needed.

To find out more information about the program, visit VDH.Virginia.gov.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Sam Van Fossen, a 2014 theatre graduate of Liberty University, is not new to writing, directing, starring in, and producing short films, but his latest project, “Fleeced,” is the longest film he has done to date, coming in at about 22 minutes. The milestone endeavor was full-funded by his TikTok followers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan stages live-fire defence drills amid China tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert