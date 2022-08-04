National Night Out connects community with law enforcement

Altavista's English Park was filled with lawn chairs and live music as people came out Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out.

National Night Out is for local law enforcement to connect with the people they serve. Captain Kenny Moorefield said the annual event shows the community a different side to the Altavista Police Department.

“I really think it’s important for the community to know who their police officers are," Moorefield said. "Lots of times the only interaction people have with police officers is with speeding tickets or calls. It’s good to have an event like this to let everybody know we’re normal, too.”

Chief Tommy Merricks explained how the event supports the team effort that is required to keep the community safe.

“People need to know us because they need to feel comfortable approaching us. We feel like these contacts that we make within the community help us do our job. We’re community protectors and we do so with the help of the community. It takes a whole community to make things safe.”

It also takes the whole community to make National Night Out a success as a free event. All food and entertainment was made possible through donations, and local businesses and organizations set up booths during the event.

“We facilitate things, but the community makes it happen. It’s a great opportunity for the police and the community to get to know each other,” Merricks said.

After cancellation in 2020 and a smaller version in 2021, the event returned with more to offer this year, including Italian ice from Sunset Slush Cool Bus and sliders from Mission BBQ. The evening went into full swing when The Embers began to play and couples got up to dance.

Rachel Roakes, an Altavista resident for over 50 years, was surprised by how large the crowd was. She was happy to see people out and about again.

“This brings people out to talk, smile, dance, listen to good music and just enjoy being together as a community. We appreciate our police officers, our police force. This is a way that we can show we appreciate them also. I think it’s a good thing all the way around.”

In Amherst County, National Night Out drew a large crowd to Amherst County High School Tuesday for an evening of fellowship and activities.

The family-friendly event featured free hot dogs and beverages, music, games, emergency vehicles on display, school supplies and a K-9 demonstration on the baseball field. The Bogeys, a local band, performed music and festivities included a dunking booth with law enforcement personnel.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office hosted the event. Sheriff E.W. Viar said it's a good event to interact with the public, showcase the department's equipment and enjoy community interaction.

"It's just good camaraderie," Viar said.