 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service looking to connect with local weather stations

National Weather Service looking to connect with local weather stations

{{featured_button_text}}
Rain file

Water rushes over Hollins Mill Dam on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, a day that logged more than 1.5 inches of rain. 

 Photo by Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is working to connect with local weather stations to make better forecasts.

A group at NWS is contacting weather station owners who have registered on Weather Underground, a commercial online weather service, to ask if they are willing to share their data with the National Weather Service.

Zach Behl, a Virginia Tech student volunteering with the weather service, said having data from multiple locations, such as personal weather stations, in a specific area allows forecasters to make more accurate decisions when issuing warnings.

He said Danville was a prime example during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 because the southwest side of the city got hit with drenching tropical downpours. Three stations the National Weather Service has access to were in this area and all reported extreme short-duration rainfall amounts until power failed throughout the city, he said.

Forecasters immediately issued a flash flood emergency and warned areas to the northeast to get to safety, he said.

Behl said if anyone has a personal weather station and wants to help, they can sign up for free at http://wxqa.com

"This will be extremely helpful to the forecasters at the National Weather Service and your data has the potential to save a life," Behl said.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyers argue Trump, riot not 'legally' connected

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert