National Weather Service looking to connect with local weather stations

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is working to connect with local weather stations to make better forecasts.

A group at NWS is contacting weather station owners who have registered on Weather Underground, a commercial online weather service, to ask if they are willing to share their data with the National Weather Service.

Zach Behl, a Virginia Tech student volunteering with the weather service, said having data from multiple locations, such as personal weather stations, in a specific area allows forecasters to make more accurate decisions when issuing warnings.

He said Danville was a prime example during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 because the southwest side of the city got hit with drenching tropical downpours. Three stations the National Weather Service has access to were in this area and all reported extreme short-duration rainfall amounts until power failed throughout the city, he said.

Forecasters immediately issued a flash flood emergency and warned areas to the northeast to get to safety, he said.

Behl said if anyone has a personal weather station and wants to help, they can sign up for free at http://wxqa.com.

"This will be extremely helpful to the forecasters at the National Weather Service and your data has the potential to save a life," Behl said.

