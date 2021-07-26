Nearly 2 dozen indicted on meth distribution charges in Central Va., Shenandoah Valley

Nearly two dozen individuals have been indicted on drug-related charges by the Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury following a 10-month investigation, the Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office announced July 26.
According to a news release, 22 individuals were involved in distributing methamphetamine within both Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
Of those indicted, eight reside in Nelson County. Others reside in nearby localities, including Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.
All 22 cases are being prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Erik Laub and Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, the release notes. The nearly yearlong investigation was conducted by the Skyline Task Force, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the office Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney.
"If individuals distribute methamphetamine and it ends up in Nelson County, I will ensure that those responsible, regardless of where they are from, will be held accountable," Rutherford said in an email to The News & Advance.
Individuals share charges ranging from racketeering to conspiracy to distribute various amounts of meth to distribution and a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Donovan Lacy Smith, of Afton; Brandon Scott Spivey, of Tyro; and Richard Daniel Acord, of Lovingston, all were indicted on charges of racketeering and distributing 250 grams or more of meth within a 12-month period while acting as a leader of a criminal enterprise.
Another individual from Waynesboro was indicted on those same charges, the release states.
Three other Nelson County residents were indicted for racketeering and two others received charges for distribution.
The Skyline Task Force is composed of investigators from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the Staunton Police Department and Virginia State Police.
The JADE Task Force consists of authorities from Albemarle County Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and VSP.