Nearly 30 percent of Lynchburg General beds now dedicated to surging COVID-19 cases

That means that 98 total beds, or almost 30% of Lynchburg General’s capacity, is now dedicated to treating COVID-19.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which has been a leading national source of data during the pandemic, characterizes any percentage above 20% of hospital beds treating COVID-19 patients as putting “extreme stress” on a health system and predicts many Virginia hospitals will be in that state until around the end of February.

“So far, we are managing that,” Lewis said. “We’ve been able to essentially function as a system where we are able to move [non-COVID-19] patients and get them cared for wherever we can,” including at Centra’s other hospitals: Bedford Memorial Hospital, Virginia Baptist Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.

An additional modular unit that can triage potential COVID-19 patients is just about ready for use, he added, which will also help take some strain off the emergency room.

Heavy patient loads have also led Lynchburg General to lockdown its visitation back to one person per patient for the duration of their hospital stay, CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said at Wednesday’s news conference. Those visitors will be screened at the entrance, will need to wear a mask and be 18 years old or older.