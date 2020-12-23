Nearly 30 percent of Lynchburg General beds now dedicated to surging COVID-19 cases

More and more hospital beds in Lynchburg are being designated to treat COVID-19 patients, and health officials are warning that the area still likely hasn’t seen its “darkest day” in terms of strain on health care.
As of Wednesday, there were 87 COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital — up from 56 patients at the beginning of the month, according to an update from Centra Health. Of the current patients, 16 are ICU patients and 11 of those ICU patients are on ventilators.
Thirty-six COVID-19 patients have died at the hospital since the beginning of the month, bringing the total number of deaths to 150.
Lynchburg General has been the hub for most of Centra's COVID-19 patients across its catchment area, which includes the counties surrounding Lynchburg as well as the Farmville community. The number of deaths reported by the Virginia Department of Health in the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, have historically not matched the number of deaths Lynchburg General has reported.
Such increases have forced the hospital to flip more units to house COVID-19 patients, Centra Vice President of Medical Affairs Chris Thomson said at Wednesday’s news conference. On top of the already-converted pulmonary and oncology floors, the pediatric unit, admissions unit and part of the surgical floor has been sectioned off for those patients.
That means that 98 total beds, or almost 30% of Lynchburg General’s capacity, is now dedicated to treating COVID-19.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which has been a leading national source of data during the pandemic, characterizes any percentage above 20% of hospital beds treating COVID-19 patients as putting “extreme stress” on a health system and predicts many Virginia hospitals will be in that state until around the end of February.
“So far, we are managing that,” Lewis said. “We’ve been able to essentially function as a system where we are able to move [non-COVID-19] patients and get them cared for wherever we can,” including at Centra’s other hospitals: Bedford Memorial Hospital, Virginia Baptist Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.
An additional modular unit that can triage potential COVID-19 patients is just about ready for use, he added, which will also help take some strain off the emergency room.
Heavy patient loads have also led Lynchburg General to lockdown its visitation back to one person per patient for the duration of their hospital stay, CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said at Wednesday’s news conference. Those visitors will be screened at the entrance, will need to wear a mask and be 18 years old or older.
Centra isn’t at the point of restricting non-essential surgeries again to provide for more COVID-19 patients, Lewis added, but it could be something the provider has to consider if infection numbers worsen.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,260 caregivers at Lynchburg General have been vaccinated using Pfizer’s vaccine, Lewis said, which will require a second dose in January. Centra also received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, which have been distributed to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville and Bedford Memorial Hospital for caregivers there.
Centra employs more than 8,500 people total and isn't requiring caregivers to get the vaccine, though it is recommended. Initial supplies of the vaccine are being purchased by the federal government, according to information from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Most of those vaccinated haven’t shown serious side effects, according to Lewis, and one person with an itching allergic reaction was successfully treated with over-the-counter medication. The only group of people who are currently not advised to get the vaccine are those who experience an anaphylactic reaction to other vaccines.
Vaccinations will be the major driver for future decreases in infections, Lewis said, but it’ll still be a gradual process. He estimated that essential workers and older residents might start receiving vaccines between January and March, while the general public likely won’t be accessing it until around the summer.
“Likely within the next several weeks, we will see the darkest day of COVID — and then things will start getting better,” he said.
Mueller said that while providers have gotten better at treating patients efficiently so they don’t require ICU-level care while at the hospital, they’re still fearful of a Christmas bump in cases, given the skyrocketing trends after people continued to gather for Thanksgiving.
“It’s going to really start to strain the ICU capacity everywhere and make things much more challenging,” he said.