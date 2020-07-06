Neighborhood park coming to White Rock Hill

Corey LaPrade was leveling a lot at the corner of Tulip and Oak Streets in White Rock Hill on Wednesday for a new neighborhood park.

He had laid the asphalt for the basketball half-court a few days before, and was using fill dirt to lay the area for the swing set. Before swinging up into the seat of his Bobcat excavator, he pointed out where the playground and monkey bars might go on the lot.

Like many of the people helping out with the project, LaPrade, with Save To Pave LLC, was doing a portion of the work at no charge.

A sloping parcel of land, the prospective park is bordered by two-story residences, and people walking by stopped to look at the construction, or watched from their porch.

Growing up in White Rock Hill in the 1950s, Pastor James Camm remembers walking to the Diamond Hill recreation center about a mile away to find somewhere to play basketball or hang out with friends.

Even now, the historic neighborhood south of Franklin Hill bounded by Florida Avenue, the James River and Fishing Creek, does not have a park or community center of its own where children can play.

After No Walls Ministry broke ground on a neighborhood park at the corner of Tulip and Oak streets in June, this is about to change.