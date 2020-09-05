Neighbors Helping Neighbors reopens food warehouse with new COVID-19 precautions

“Everyone is so welcoming,” she said. “It's just a wonderful experience to be back and to see everybody.

Since the pandemic those NHN reaches have had more access to food through heightened community outreach, according to Friend.

“Food in Central Virginia has been very plentiful for folks,” he said. “Central Virginia is very blessed with lots of food pantries open and food available.”

Still, there are some signs canned food donations have dropped off during the pandemic, according to Friend. With schools closed and civic groups forced to scale back their work due to the health threat, some annual canned food drives in the region have been put on hold, depriving the nonprofit of donations. Friend said the organization may have to purchase canned goods in the fall if donations don’t pick back up.

Friends said the warehouse is operated by about 90 volunteers. On Saturday, the team of volunteers helped clients navigate the store, comply with health requirements and load groceries into their cars.

“You don’t get all this service at the grocery store,” said one first-time visitor, who declined to give her full name. “They’re doing a very good thing and I appreciate it. When you’re going through tough times, it’s a blessing.”