Nelson County breweries earn honors at Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Nelson County breweries recently took home awards from the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

Blue Mountain Brewery won a second-place award in the pilsner category for its Classic Lager and a third-place award in the fruit category for its Drink a Peach variety.

Blue Mountain Barrel House won a third-place award in the experimental category for Raspberries on Acid, which the brewery describes as a fruited imperial sour witbier fermented with raspberry puree.

WildManDan Brewery won a second-place award in the smoke category for We are Pivo, which the brewery has described as a smoked wheat beer originating from Poland.

"A record 106 breweries competed in this year’s competition, which included 14 new participants," according to a news release from the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. "Brewers were able to submit up to four beers to be judged in 33 different categories. A record 396 beers were entered in the competition."

This year's competition was held at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. Winners were announced Aug. 8.

Blue Mountain Brewery is at 9519 Critzer Shop Road and was founded by Taylor Smack and Matt Nucci in 2007.

Blue Mountain Barrel House is a larger production facility opened by Blue Mountain Brewery at 495 Cooperative Way in Arrington.

WildManDan Beercentric Bed & Breakfast at 279 Avon Road is operated by Dan and Terri Tatarka and has small batch craft brewery operation in addition to the B&B.

