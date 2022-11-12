Nelson County cidery hosts Apple Butter Festival to celebrate Virginia Cider Week

Bryant’s Cidery and Brewery in Roseland hosted its third annual Apple Butter Festival on Saturday to celebrate the start of Virginia Cider Week.

Jerry Thornton, owner of the cidery, said when he thought of starting the festival a few years ago, he looked at it as a fun, interactive activity.

Virginia’s Cider Week started in 2012, when the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate passed House Joint Resolution 105, designating the full week before Thanksgiving as cider week.

Since then, cideries across the state have celebrated the week through festivals, tasting, pairing dinners, workshops and open houses.

Visitors within Nelson County and surrounding areas got together Saturday afternoon to do the same.

Guests purchased different variations of cider and apple butter — the centerpiece of the Nelson County event — and visited local vendors who were present.

There were about 10 vendors total, selling items such as leather goods, handcrafted wooden canes, pizza, candles, jewelry, honey and artwork.

George Hatchell, a commercial beekeeper and owner of Love of Honey, said events like the festival are a big help because local businesses from around the county get a chance to display their products.

“You know, most people don't go over the mountain to go shopping for one specific thing, so when they bring everybody together ... that helps out a lot,” Hatchell said.

Thornton said the plan is to continue this tradition and host the festival annually. He sees the event as a good way to continue to promote Nelson County.

“We do attract a lot of tourists, we attract a lot of people from out of the area, so bringing in local artisans kind of helps the county really promote everything that Nelson County has,” Thornton said.