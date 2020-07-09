Nelson County closes McGinnis Building through July 13
The McGinnis Building in Nelson County is closed until July 13 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The building, which houses the county's Building Inspection Department, the Planning & Zoning Department and the office of the solid waste and recycling coordinator, is located at 80 Front St. in Lovingston.

Staff of the three departments still can be reached via phone and email. Residents can also contact the county administrator's office at (434) 263-7000 for immediate assistance.

