Nelson County Democrats rally behind house candidate Josh Throneburg at DemFest 2022

LOVINGSTON — Intermittent rain could not dampen the excitement of Democrats in Virginia’s 5th District on Saturday afternoon, as a large crowd of Nelson County Democrats gathered for 2022 DemFest, at Mountain Cove Vineyards.

Josh Throneburg, the Democratic Party’s candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District was the keynote speaker, bringing a fiery message on why he should be elected over incumbent Congressman, Republican Bob Good.

“Donald Trump won in 2016 because people voted for him. But then he sucked at his job and they didn’t go out and vote for him again,” Throneburg said to the crowd, “so he didn’t get re-elected.

“Bob Good got voted in in 2020, but he sucks at his job and we can absolutely go out and just send him home and have somebody come in and do his job instead.”

Throneburg went on the offensive for a majority of his speech, calling Good a “threat” to “so many people.”

Specifically, Throneburg said Good was a threat to pregnant women, for his voting history on abortion; a threat to same-sex marriage individuals for his stance on LGBTQ issues; and a threat to law enforcement officers, for not standing with them during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, rather defending the rioters that were in attendance.

At a recent campaign stop in Amherst County, Good said Democrats “weaponize the federal government” against citizens, mentioning the treatment of those arrested as a result of the Jan. 6 riots. Additionally, Good has criticized the FBI for its Mar-A-Lago search for classified documents.

Good said the Biden administration “believes the greatest threat to America is Americans.”

Attempts to reach Congressman Good for comment were unsuccessful prior to the publishing of this story.

Several DemFest attendees admitted it may be an uphill battle to win the 5th District, which has remained Republican for several election cycles at the House level.

Larry Stopper, the organizer of DemFest, recognized “the odds are against us,” but “I will say that upsets happen all the time. Underdogs win and we’re not going to concede. We’re going to fight until the vote is cast.”

“Sports fans can tick off one upset after another that we’ve watched; teams that had no chance to win won. Candidates that had no chance won. The game’s not over until we vote,” Stopper added, “and we have to do what we can to get all these votes out because [Good] is truly useless and we have a candidate of quality here.”

Throneburg laid out the game plan to winning the seat for the 5th District in his speech.

“We have just watched multiple special congressional elections, where in each one, the Democrat who won outperformed Joe Biden by five or six points in 2020,” Throneburg said.

“Bob Good won this district by 5.5 points in 2020. It’s not hard to figure out how we’re going to win this race. That piece alone can put us in a neck and neck race, and then we go from there based on who he is as a representative versus who I am.”

Throneburg also pointed to Abigail Spanberger’s win in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in 2018 as a sign that he can break the Republican’s six-term run in the 5th District.

As Throneburg galvanized Nelson County Democrats, Creigh Deeds, Virginia’s 25th District State Senator and former gubernatorial candidate in 2009, credited Throneburg for running a “energetic campaign,” saying he has a “excellent chance to win,” while attacking Good for not accomplishing much in congress.

“From my perspective, it’s very hard to point to any accomplishments [Good] has as a congressman,” Deeds said.

“You know, you’re elected to represent all of the people, even the ones that vote against you. And you’re elected to get things done for the people you represent. What can that guy point to?

“But at the end of the day, it’s up to the rest of the people of the district,” Deeds said.