A Nelson County man died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Virginia State Police said.

James D. Kidd, 86, of Shipman, died at the scene after the wreck, to which state police responded at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the Dutch Creek area of Nelson County, on Laurel Road just north of Serenity Trail.

According to VSP, a 1997 Mazda Protégé attempted to turn left onto Laurel Road from a private driveway when it crossed over the road, ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree and a telephone pole guide wire.

Kidd, the driver, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.