Nelson County Public Schools closed Friday after student 'incident,' other reasons

Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Friday for several reasons, including an investigation into an incident at the high school.
The school system said law enforcement officers were at Nelson County High School on Thursday for an unrelated event when they "disrupted an altercation between 2 students."
"While in the presence of law enforcement officers, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by the authorities," the school system said.
"Staff and administration are collaborating with authorities and conducting a thorough investigation into this incident involving several students at Nelson County High School. In an effort to secure the safety of all of our students and staff, there will be heightened security measures in place as long as necessary."
In a follow-up announcement, the school division said, "In addition, while in the midst of a heatwave, our community has seen an increase in COVID 19 activity which is mirrored in our school community as well. In an effort to give time for staff to complete a thorough investigation into the incident today at the high school, to allow our staff to conduct a deep cleaning of our schools and vehicles, and to allow a reprieve from the ongoing heat, Nelson County Public Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, August 27, 2021.
"Teachers and staff should report for a workday. Staff will evaluate, adjust, and implement safety protocols and procedures and align any counseling services as may be needed in preparation for classes to resume on Monday, August 30, 2021."
Thursday evening, Nelson County's football opener against visiting Randolph-Henry was listed as postponed on the Dogwood District website.