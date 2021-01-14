Nelson County Public Schools delays transition to hybrid learning by 2 weeks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the target date has been pushed back, several board members backed accelerating the planned phased return to the classroom once NCPS does enter its hybrid learning format.

Currently, students are anticipated to return to the classroom in tiers, with grades pre-K through third returning to the classroom first, followed by grades four through eight and eventually grades nine through 12.

Back in December, the school board approved setting Feb. 1 as the date to potentially begin the transition to a hybrid learning format, bringing the division's youngest students back to the classroom first on a rotating schedule.

However, there was wiggle room left in that motion to back out of that transition upon further review of health metrics in Nelson County closer to the actual date.

School Board Chair George Cheape agreed with other board members that it would be more appropriate to wait, despite the recommendation from administration Thursday that the division push forward with its Feb. 1 target date.

"The bottom line is this pandemic is raging higher than it has this entire time," Cheape said. " I agree with my fellow board members that we should push this decision back to the middle of February, I think that's prudent."

The Nelson County School Board may again reconsider the target date at a budget work session scheduled for later this month.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.