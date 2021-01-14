Nelson County Public Schools delays transition to hybrid learning by 2 weeks

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Nelson County School Board has postponed its return to school by at least two weeks, a stutter-step for the division that had targeted Feb. 1 as the start date for hybrid learning.
After a discussion, board members voted unanimously Thursday night that, Nelson County Public Schools may not begin its transition to a hybrid format until mid-February and it will remain in the virtual learning format it has practiced since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The motion approved by the school board still allows exceptions for in-person instruction for students with special needs and in-person tutoring and remediation for students at any grade level struggling academically in the current format. Sports also are slated to resume unchanged.
"I don't think it's unexpected because of the holidays, but I don't think it's gotten down to a point where I am comfortable going back just yet," Vice Chair Margaret Clair said referencing the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Since the pandemic began Nelson County has recorded 463 cases of COVID-19, 23 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and four COVID-19 related deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia as a whole has seen 417,839 cases of COVID-19, 19,595 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and 5,626 COVID-19 related deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health.
While the target date has been pushed back, several board members backed accelerating the planned phased return to the classroom once NCPS does enter its hybrid learning format.
Currently, students are anticipated to return to the classroom in tiers, with grades pre-K through third returning to the classroom first, followed by grades four through eight and eventually grades nine through 12.
Back in December, the school board approved setting Feb. 1 as the date to potentially begin the transition to a hybrid learning format, bringing the division's youngest students back to the classroom first on a rotating schedule.
However, there was wiggle room left in that motion to back out of that transition upon further review of health metrics in Nelson County closer to the actual date.
School Board Chair George Cheape agreed with other board members that it would be more appropriate to wait, despite the recommendation from administration Thursday that the division push forward with its Feb. 1 target date.
"The bottom line is this pandemic is raging higher than it has this entire time," Cheape said. " I agree with my fellow board members that we should push this decision back to the middle of February, I think that's prudent."
The Nelson County School Board may again reconsider the target date at a budget work session scheduled for later this month.