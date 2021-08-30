Nelson County schools closed Monday as authorities investigate threats

Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
"The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is working to investigate threats on social media regarding violence toward our schools. Anyone who has any information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Dept. as they are very serious and concerning. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff," the school system said on Facebook.
The school system also was closed Friday, Aug. 27, for several reasons, including an investigation into an incident at the high school.
The school system said law enforcement officers were at Nelson County High School on Thursday, Aug. 26 for an unrelated event when they "disrupted an altercation between 2 students."
"While in the presence of law enforcement officers, another student became confrontational and is currently being detained by the authorities," the school system said.
The school system also said the ongoing heat wave and a rise in COVID-19 cases contributed to the decision to close schools Friday.