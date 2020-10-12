Nelson County tourism revenue reached $217.8M in 2019

He notes in March and April, county officials focused on delivering information to businesses to help them access the federal funding programs available to them as well as assist in interpreting how Virginia's executive orders would affect business operations.

"Tourism-related businesses most affected by the health crisis have reported that in most cases, Labor Day revenues were double that of Memorial Day," Harvey said in the release. "Currently, we are rolling out the Nelson CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability) 2020 small business assistance grant program, with a total of $350,000 dedicated to assisting Nelson businesses.”

In April, the board of supervisors passed an emergency ordinance which waived the collection of personal property and machinery and tools taxes for the first half of the year. The total tax relief from the county was more than $2 million with additional money from the State Personal Property Tax Relief Funds bringing total tax relief to more than $2.8 million.

Despite the setbacks from the pandemic, Virginia's tourism industry is optimistic about the future. The release notes tourism will play a key role in economic recovery as leisure and business travel resumes. Nelson County officials intend to restore the tourism sector in the county to the economic engine it historically has been.