Nelson County tourism revenue reached $217.8M in 2019

Tourism in Nelson County grew in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the county.
A news release states tourism expenditures in the county last year reached $217.8 million, an increase of 3.2%. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 1,805, an increase of 3.5%, while tourism-related taxes were about $6.27 million, an increase of 3.1%.
While the travel industry has grown in the commonwealth for the past 10 years, this does not account for the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on tourism in 2020, the release states.
The pandemic put the tourism industry in crisis, imposing a "devastating strain on Virginia's hotels, restaurants, attractions and communities," the release said. Revenue has decreased and workforces have been reduced because of COVID-19 for those businesses that have managed to keep their doors open. Others have had to either close temporarily if not completely.
As a result, early numbers for 2020 project a sharp decrease in tourism spending. In March and April the county reported fractions of lodging and tax revenues compared to those same months in 2019.
Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Harvey said in the release because the county's local economy relies so heavily on tourism revenues, the pandemic has continued to be "top of mind" for county officials and staff.
He notes in March and April, county officials focused on delivering information to businesses to help them access the federal funding programs available to them as well as assist in interpreting how Virginia's executive orders would affect business operations.
"Tourism-related businesses most affected by the health crisis have reported that in most cases, Labor Day revenues were double that of Memorial Day," Harvey said in the release. "Currently, we are rolling out the Nelson CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability) 2020 small business assistance grant program, with a total of $350,000 dedicated to assisting Nelson businesses.”
In April, the board of supervisors passed an emergency ordinance which waived the collection of personal property and machinery and tools taxes for the first half of the year. The total tax relief from the county was more than $2 million with additional money from the State Personal Property Tax Relief Funds bringing total tax relief to more than $2.8 million.
Despite the setbacks from the pandemic, Virginia's tourism industry is optimistic about the future. The release notes tourism will play a key role in economic recovery as leisure and business travel resumes. Nelson County officials intend to restore the tourism sector in the county to the economic engine it historically has been.
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, tourism in Virginia generated $27 billion in visitor spending in 2019. Tourism in the state also supported 237,000 jobs and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia is ranked eighth in the nation for domestic travel spending, the release states.
All data is from the U.S. Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending from trips taken 50 miles away or more from home.
