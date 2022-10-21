Nelson County vigil held for domestic violence awareness

The message of Thursday's candlelight vigil was clear: Victims of domestic violence are everywhere.

They’re our friends, neighbors and coworkers. They’re most likely not being attacked by a stranger on the street but by someone they love and trust.

But community organizations and services are intervening — and saving lives.

Linda Ellis-Williams is director of victim services for the YWCA of Central Virginia. She said the organization has held three vigils this week in each of the communities it serves; Thursday’s in Nelson was her fourth vigil and was organized with the Nelson County Victim Witness Office. Ellis-Williams said about 25 people attended a vigil the night before in Amherst.

“Every minute, 20 people are assaulted in the United States and violence is occurring in every fourth household on your street. And if we did a headcount of every one out of four people standing here, there would be a lot of people that would be recognized as victims,” Ellis-Williams told the crowd.

“Last year, we sheltered 158 victims of domestic violence. We provided safe shelter for 4,366 nights. Our court advocates worked with 898 victims of domestic violence.”

Community members lit candles, prayed and heard survivors' stories outside the Nelson County Courthouse that evening in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said domestic violence calls are the most dangerous ones his deputies respond to.

“Oftentimes people fail to speak up, they fail to reach out, when a lot of it comes down to education and empowering people that may feel helpless and may feel as if they have no power or ability to seek help,” he said.

Nelson County Victim Witness Advocate Beth Cunningham introduced Taylor Bibb as a victim whose case was recently heard in Nelson County court.

“In 2015, I met a guy who I thought swept me off my feet. And everything seemed a little bit too perfect,” Bibb said. She went on to tell the story of physical and emotional abuse she suffered during the course of a six-year relationship.

She described how “red flags” escalated to repeated, terrifying incidents that made her fear for her and her son’s life. Escape was not easy.

“As abuse cycles go, I would gather the strength to leave and he would literally, physically, prevent that from happening. My keys, phone, laptop, wallet and child all being held from me.”

She counted her and her son among the “lucky ones who made it out alive.”

“It’s been a whole year of healing and fighting for me and my son’s safety. A whole year of choking down the reality of what happened and truly coming to grips with it. Trust me, I understand that the process of leaving, gaining your independence back and standing your ground is intense and extremely intimidating. But there are people all around you that want to help you, and stop these people from ever doing this again.”

County Finance and Human Resources Director Linda Staton also shared a story of abuse, resilience, and recovery.

“I’m here today to speak not as a victim of domestic violence but as a survivor and ultimately a thriver since that violence. I’m here to tell you that until you have experienced it you don’t fully understand the lifetime effect these actions have on a person. What happened to me began at age 12 and continued into high school. Fear and conditioning were tactics used by my offender to silence me,” Stanton said.

“It wasn’t until a few years later that I began to understand what had happened to me and by then I thought it was too late to do anything about it. I had buried my hurt so deeply I thought it would stay there hidden from everyone, even myself."

She said domestic abuse has affected her life, but her faith, friends and family have helped her heal.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Will Flory also addressed the crowd.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have sat down with a victim who has said, ‘But I love him, it’s going to be OK, we’ve got kids, I’ve got to take care of the kids,’ and I’ve said, ‘You know you deserve to be loved. You deserve to not be beat on. You deserve somebody who cares about you enough to not put you through this. What I hope they hear from me is outside affirmation that you don’t have to stay in this place and you deserve better.”

Stanton ended her story with a similar affirmation: “You are more than a statistic. You are loved. You are beautiful. You are worthy of being loved. You deserve a bright future.”