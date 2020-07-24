Nelson County will begin school year online; staffing levels could be impacted

"In addition, the virtual/remote approach may affect staffing levels as not all staff would be utilized in this form of instructional delivery. The School Board is scheduled to discuss these implications at its August 13 meeting," the Friday release said.

“This is a very tough decision in a very complicated situation. We value the concerns of our staff members and families and we understand the frustration. There is no doubt that every teacher, administrator, parent and student would like to be able to return to school in a way that ensures everyone’s health and safety. Our goal has always been two-fold, to offer a quality instructional program in a safe environment," Superintendent Martha Eagle said in the release. “We know that the year will be challenging and that there will be ground to be made up due to the lost instructional time since school closed on March 13."

Nelson County Public Schools, like other school divisions across the commonwealth, have struggled with how to bring students back in the fall and at what capacity. The division has performed three surveys, according to Eagle, evaluating the needs and preferences of students, staff and families.

Throughout the more than three hour deliberations, board members commented how any decision they make will not be able to please everybody, but safety of students and staff was a priority.