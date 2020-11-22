Nelson supervisors show support for medicinal cannabis cultivator to locate in county

"This experience will allow them to lead Virginia's industry, providing patient-focused care in a sustainable manner while reinvesting in our local community," according to the document.

The board's support for a medicinal cannabis cultivator came just days before Gov. Ralph Northam announced a push to introduce and support legislation in the 2021 General Assembly session to legalize recreational marijuana use in Virginia.

East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he feels Nelson County is a "natural fit" for products like cannabis.

Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey said in an interview after the meeting that the facility potentially locating in Colleen is an opportunity for the county. He said he doesn't see the prospect as a "real strong possibility."

"They're throwing out the fishing line and seeing what they can catch," Harvey said.

Should the company choose to locate in the Collen Business Park, the resolution states it is estimated to create 100 new jobs paying $15 to $16 per hour.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity to have good paying jobs in Nelson County. I do know that that has the potential to change 100 families, product aside," Rutherford said.