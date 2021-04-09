New American Civil War Museum CEO visits Appomattox site

The new chief executive officer of the American Civil War Museum visited the museum's Appomattox site on Friday, the first in what he hopes will be monthly visits as the museum continues to tell the story of the Civil War and its legacies to a new generation.
Rob Havers was selected as the new president and CEO in February and officially assumed his position March 1.
Most recently, Havers served as president and CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago. Before that, he served as president and CEO of the George C. Marshall Foundation in Lexington.
While the two sites in Richmond, both Historic Tredegar and The White House of the Confederacy, are located in the heart of the city, the Appomattox site sits at the juncture of Virginia 24 and U.S. 460 in sprawling countryside, just over a mile from the McLean House where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Not only does this give the museum an opportunity to tell a different side of the story, said Havers, but it gives it the chance to be a part of a local community that is passionate about its history.
“Appomattox is emblematic of that ending, so the local dimension is always important," Havers said. "You have to think intentionally about what it is locally that people will be interested in, as well as the broader tourist visitors who come here.”
During his visit Friday, he met with people from the community, such as Don Jones, chairman of the Appomattox Tourism Committee, and Alfred Jones, III, a former educator who is responsible for one of the museum's current exhibits detailing a lesser known history of Betsy Love Stewart, who was enslaved by Wilmer McLean at the time of the surrender.
Alfred Jones created this exhibit to shed more light on the enslaved population in Appomattox, those who played crucial roles during this era, but whose stories are rarely told.
"This lady would have been responsible for cleaning up the house for those titans of history, Grant and Lee," Jones said. "Because when McLean agreed to have them meet there, this is a slave that would have been responsible for preparing that house, cleaning that house. So I tell her story, which I think is a tremendous story."
Don Jones said having a new CEO impacts them locally, and there is a lot that can be done at the Appomattox site to draw visitors there and encompass more than the military history, like expanding the programming and hosting even more school visits at the site.
"People don't understand the history of Appomattox County," Jones said. "We need to tell the whole story here ...the history of this county is unbelievable."
Havers noted a conversation he had with Town Council Member Nathan Simpson, who called attention to the younger generation — how to focus on millennial visitors, while not losing those who prefer traditional storytelling.
Havers said he wants visitors to come away from the sites thinking about public history in a different way.
"If we can get everyone seeing it from all those multiplicity of vantage points, we’ve got a better hope of keeping the Civil War alive in popular memory in a fashion that is constructive and positive," Havers said. "It can be a point of reconciliation, rather than division.”
Jeniffer Maloney, communications manager for the museum, said visitation is beginning to bounce back in the wake of the pandemic, and the museum can refocus efforts on boosting tourism.
Though visitation at the Appomattox site dropped to about 30% of its average at the onset of the pandemic, according to Bob Sayre, director of visitor engagement, it was back up to about 80% in October. Currently, they are seeing comparable walk-in visitors to this same time in 2019, with the exception of school groups, which have not yet returned in force, and represent a large portion of the daily visitations.
Sayre said he is excited about the new leadership, and is looking forward to what Havers brings to the organization, and how he will lead the museum going forward.
With his first month behind him, Havers said he's learning the business side of the organization, grappling with the lingering effects of the pandemic and continuing to reenergize the museum's stories to reflect diverse perspectives, with programming and exhibits that represent that.
"We have in the background, and in the foreground, too, a new and dynamic discussion about race in this country, and the Civil War, of course, is at the center of that," Havers said.
"We are telling the story in a new way for different audiences, contemporary audiences. It doesn’t mean the story is different, but it's, as I said, traditional stories told in a new fashion, and other stories that haven’t been told.”