New American Civil War Museum CEO visits Appomattox site

Havers said he wants visitors to come away from the sites thinking about public history in a different way.

"If we can get everyone seeing it from all those multiplicity of vantage points, we’ve got a better hope of keeping the Civil War alive in popular memory in a fashion that is constructive and positive," Havers said. "It can be a point of reconciliation, rather than division.”

Jeniffer Maloney, communications manager for the museum, said visitation is beginning to bounce back in the wake of the pandemic, and the museum can refocus efforts on boosting tourism.

Though visitation at the Appomattox site dropped to about 30% of its average at the onset of the pandemic, according to Bob Sayre, director of visitor engagement, it was back up to about 80% in October. Currently, they are seeing comparable walk-in visitors to this same time in 2019, with the exception of school groups, which have not yet returned in force, and represent a large portion of the daily visitations.

Sayre said he is excited about the new leadership, and is looking forward to what Havers brings to the organization, and how he will lead the museum going forward.