A conditional use permit has been submitted to the city for a 16-unit apartment complex to be built on Old Forest Road.

If approved by Lynchburg City Council, who is scheduled to hear the request Sept. 8, the Old Forest Villas would be built at 1902 Old Forest Road on less than an acre across from the Kwik Stop convenience store.

According to city documents, the 17,800-square-foot building would be a multi-family development and would have 16 parking spaces.

The Lynchburg Planning Department is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the project at 4 p.m. July 22. 

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments