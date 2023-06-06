Your story lives in Lynchburg. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news that matters most in the community, The News & Advance covers it all.

Now, you can easily access the very latest news in our new news app built for you. Right from the start you can customize your experience in order to read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography, video updates, and binge-worthy podcasts.

Here are just some of the app’s features.

• Your Stories — personalize your experience by selecting the local news topics that matter most to you

• Get notified — stay in the loop by selecting alerts for news, sports, weather, and more

• Easy navigation — see all the latest local stories by simply swiping up/down, and left/right

• Read stories your way — either in the News Feed or via the E-edition

• Breaking news updates — top banners let you know what’s happening right now

• Continue watching — pause a video and pick up where you left off across devices

• Bookmark for later — save stories to enjoy at your leisure

• Listen to articles — press the play button to listen instead

• Customize your text size — make the content bigger or smaller in your profile settings

• Weather where you are — hourly, 10-day forecasts, and frequent video updates

The News & Advance app is where local news has never been this personal. Download it today. Available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.